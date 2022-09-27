Will Hurricane Ian Impact This Week's AEW Dynamite Card?

When it comes to impacting this week's edition of TBS' AEW Dynamite emanating from The Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it might just be Mother Nature who grabs the spotlight. With Hurricane Ian currently at a Category 3 "major hurricane" level with 125 mph sustained winds, the projection is that the storm will continue to grow before it hits landfall in Florida (most likely near the Tampa Bay area) late Wednesday or early Thursday. Realizing how that may impact things on a number of levels (travel, family safety, etc.), All Elite Wrestling (AEW) head Tony Khan emailed and then tweeted to the team that television work was "voluntary" and that their concerns should be for personal matters first and foremost. This week's episode is highlighted by two major events. First, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to take on Juice Robinson in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match. Also, Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Chris "The Ocho" Jericho is set to defend his newly-won title against a previous ROH World Champion, Bandido.

For everyone in [AEW], in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it's voluntary to come to tv this week. Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week," Khan wrote in the first of two tweets. The tweet that followed finds Khan clarifying that the tweet was not the first notification but a follow-up for those who may have missed the initial communication sent out:

For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it's voluntary to come to tv this week.

Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Literally the 1st line says "in case you missed our email" yet I'm getting asked why I'd tweet this instead of sending an email.

"in case you missed our email" means we sent one. I still got questions after the email, so clearly people had missed it, so I followed up with a tweet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet