Wonder Man, Thunderbolts Pause Productions Until Post-Writers' Strike

The WGA/AMPTP writers' strike is hitting Marvel Studios & Disney+ in a big way, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that production on the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man has stopped production on the series. In addition, production on the big-screen adventure Thunderbolts (which was set to begin in Atlanta in less than a month) has also been shuttered – with inside sources claiming that the plan is for production on both the series and the film to resume once the writers' strike has been resolved. Along with Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man also stars Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), and Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger).

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

