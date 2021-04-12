Wrestlemania 37: Rhea Ripley Takes The RAW Women's Title From Asuka

Wrestlemania 37 is finally winding down, and the penultimate match is the Raw Women's Title match between the champion Asuka and the challenger Rhea Ripley. Ripley tore up her time in NXT for a good long while and was finally called up to the main roster last month. She was given the title match against Asuka quickly, some would say too fast. But with Charlotte not available, this was the way they had to go. Asuka has held the title since winning Money in the Bank last summer and hasn't looked back. When her dominance continue, or would a new era dawn? Lord knows they have a lot to do to top last night's Sasha Banks/Bianca Belair match.

Wrestlemania 37: Raw Women's Title Match

Ash Costello played Rhea Ripley to the ring, cementing that they expect big things from Ripley going forward. Asuka enters in one of her trademark robes and looks like a million bucks. Truly one of the greatest to ever put on a pair of boots. Hey Mattel: give us a Wrestlemania Asuka figure! We get the intros, and we are off to the races. Asuka starts things off with some fast-paced offense to keep the power of Ripley at bay. Asuka taunts Ripley with some dancing, and they brawl outside on the floor. Ripley starts to get in some offense, and her strength is on full display. The live crowd is a little dead for this one right now.

Ripley gets booed as she slaps Asuka on the back of the head, and we enter a period of rest holds. Is Ripley supposed to be a heel here? She is sure acting like one. Some really bad clotheslines give way to a very impressive spot where Ripley deadlifts Asuka off the mat into a German suplex for a two count. This pace is all over the place and not in a good way. Asuka hits a huge missile dropkick from the top as the two regroup. Some huge strikes from Asuka on Ripley for a two count. The big turning point when Rhea hits her with a dropkick and sends her from the top rope to the floor, and then slams her face-first into the apron.

Wrestlemania sign in the background, they fight on the apron, and Asuka hits a huge DDT on the floor, a painful looking spot. Back in the ring now, as the two go back and forth, trading submission moves. Both are spent, but this crowd is just not alive for this match. Ripley hits a suplex from the outside for a two count before Asuka starts putting on more submissions. Asuka kicks turn into a reversal into a Riptide for the three count, and we have a new RAW Women's Title.

So in two nights, a new guard in the women's divisions of the WWE. This match just felt like it was missing something the whole time, especially compared to last night and the Sasha/Bianca match and ending. Wrestlemania is where new stars are made, and WWE certainly hopes Rhea Ripley will be one.