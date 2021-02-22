WWE 24: Big E to Debut on WWE Network Next Sunday

WWE has set a premiere date for the documentary about Smackdown star and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. WWE 24: Big E will premiere on the WWE Network next Sunday, exploring Big E's life story and his rise to WWE Superstardom. The episode will be available to stream starting at 10AM Eastern Time on demand and will air on WWE's linear channel at 8PM Eastern.

In a press release on WWE.com, the company provides more details:

WWE Network has a full slate of must-see programming this week, from an eye-opening documentary about one of WWE's most charismatic Superstars, to a championship showdown that threatens to end one of sports-entertainment's most dominant title reigns. Highlighting the schedule is WWE 24: Big E, premiering this Sunday. This brand-new documentary takes an up-close look at The New Day's Powerhouse of Positivity and his rise to greatness as a singles competitor. Hear straight from the Intercontinental Champion as he delves into his life story, covering everything from his days in college football to his life-altering friendship with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and beyond. Along the way, watch as Big E earns the admiration of John Cena, redefines what it means to be a big man in WWE (hint: It's OK to have personality), and develops into the Big E that the WWE Universe knows and loves today.

Here's the full schedule of new content debuting on the WWE Network this week:

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, Feb. 22

Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 23

Elimination Chamber 2021 (encore) – 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 24

Monday Night Raw (1/25/21)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE's The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 25

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (2/24/21) – 10 p.m. ET on demand Friday, Feb. 26

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 27

WWE Main Event (2/11/21) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

EVOLVE 3 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 161 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

PROGRESS Chapter 105 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack** – 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 28

Friday Night SmackDown (1/29/21)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE 24: Big E – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE 24: Big E – 8 p.m. ET

Watch the trailer for WWE 24: Big E below.