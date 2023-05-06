WWE Backlash: Bloodline Battle Destroys AEW's Dreams in Puerto Rico WWE stars crush it in epic 6-man tag at Backlash 🔥 AEW stands no chance against WWE's unparalleled storytelling!💪 Revealed here👇

🔥Auughh man! So fair!🔥 Tonight is WWE Backlash, and The Chadster has been chosen to provide the most unbiased live coverage ever of the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 🤼‍♂️Lots of biased journalists on Tony Khan's payroll will be covering this show and trying to screw over WWE tonight, and The Chadster appreciates that the readers have chosen his coverage, proving they are true WWE fans. 💯

The second-to-last match of WWE Backlash was the six-man tag. The Bloodline came out first, without Paul Heyman with them. 😲The babyfaces came out next but had their work cut out for them after the epic street fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest that took place in the last match, a street fight that will probably be considered the greatest of all time.🏅

Of course, these wouldn't be WWE Superstars if they weren't up to the task. Sami Zayn was isolated by the Bloodline early, as they punished him and built up the tired crowd's excitement for a hot tag to Riddle, who got in some offense before also falling prey to the teamwork of the Bloodline.👿

Kevin Owens also tagged in and got offense, but it ended up back at Zayn as the legal man, being abused by the Bloodline, and Jey Uso in particular as he shouted, "It's your fault!" at Sami for messing up The Bloodline. Can you believe the incredible storytelling of WWE? It's sheer brilliance.🤯

Solo Sikoa tagged himself in, but Jey wasn't having it. He tagged himself back in, hard, angering Sikoa.😡 That gave Zayn a chance for a comeback. He hit the Helluva Kick on Sikoa, and then on Jey Uso, but Sikoa was back up to break up the pin.

Chaos enveloped the ring as everyone fought each other, with Sikoa standing tall. But then he grabbed Jey Uso and threatened to hit him with the Samoan Spike. He backed off, but the tension in the Bloodline was obvious, and it's the most enthralling drama The Chadster has ever seen in his entire life. Tony Khan should just give up on storytelling after that because it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

For the finish, Riddle hit Bro Derek on Jey Uso, but Solo Sikoa was the legal man. He hit the Samoan Spike on Riddle for the win. The Bloodline seemed to be on the same page after the match, but this story isn't over.🌪️

ޞWith a match like that in the record books, WWE has solidified its legacy as unbeatable. Hopefully, Tony Khan was watching, realizes he can never win, and will give up on his campaign of bullying against The Chadster that has made The Chadster's life so miserable. WWE is the only thing The Chadster has left thanks to Tony Khan and The Chadster will never let him take it away. 💪

The Chadster thanks the fans again for their commitment to objective journalism and the best interests of WWE, and invites them to check back later for more coverage of WWE Backlash. The Chadster is also pleased to report Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, 👨‍💻fellow "unbiased" reporters, have joined The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. 🙌Together, our love for WWE and unbiased opinions will mark a new era in wrestling journalism.✍️📚 Stay strong, true WWE fans! 💪