WWE Beats Monk Reruns, Some Food Network Shows in Tuesday Ratings

Ok, let's get the bad news out of the way first. WWE Backstage on FS1 failed to chart at all on the Top 150 cable shows on Tuesday, according to a ratings chart released by Showbiz Daily. And yeah, that's not great. But there's a bright side to this thing, and I'm going to do my best to find it.

The Bright Side of WWE Backstage's Ratings

While WWE Backstage, an all-female episode featuring Renee Young, Natalya, Ember Moon, and Paige on a Zoom conference call, failed to make the Top 150, it wasn't all bad for WWE. WWE showed some of their documentary programming on FS1 before Backstage aired, and two of those shows did chart. In particular, WWE Best Of starring Charlotte Flair cracked the list, coming in at #122 out of 150. That put the show higher up than several episodes of Food Network's Best Thing I Ever Ate, though several other episodes of the show, shown in a marathon block, did beat it.

Additionally, WWE 24 starring Ronda Rousey came in at #127, defeating multiple reruns of Monk on Sundance TV, an episode of Master Minds on the Gameshow Network, and a Hitler documentary on the History Channel. So, despite all the trouble they've had in the past week, WWE can still claim it's more popular than Hitler. That's not nothing. Well, at least Rousey and Flair can claim that. Natalya, not so much.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Look, I'm doing my best to maintain my usual level of optimism here, but even I have to admit, not making the Top 150 shows at all is pretty bleak. Hopefully, it was just an off night, and WWE Backstage returns to being the ratings juggernaut it usually is with next week's episode. Maybe they should have Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on the show if they want to spike a rating, judging by the way those two outperformed Backstage this week.