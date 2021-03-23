WWE Breaking News: Charlotte Flair Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Charlotte Flair has been noticeably absent from WWE programming since her fiance, Andrade, requested (and yesterday was granted) his release from his WWE contract. This sent fans' imaginations into overdrive, wondering if Charlotte had a falling out with the company or had simply been given some time off to get her head together with the Andrade developments. Well, we now have an answer, and it's an even more unfortunate result than anyone had speculated, as Charlotte has just announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The timing of this news couldn't be worse for the Queen of the Women's division or the WWE. Charlotte is one of WWE's all-around top and most famous stars today, and to lose her within weeks of their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania is a big blow. Charlotte looked primed to challenge for the Raw Women's title at the show of shows, and now her availability for the event is in serious jeopardy.

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏 Thank you everyone for your love ❤️ 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

This development also shows that the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center and NXT is more widespread in the company than originally thought. Along with forcing a number of Performance Center trainees and NXT stars into quarantine over the past week, we've learned this week that WWE names such as Triple H and now Charlotte had been exposed as well.

Now can Charlotte respond quickly to treatment and rest and be ready for the Showcase of the Immortals on April 10 & 11? Of course! But this virus is not a joke and isn't to be taken lightly. The most important thing here is not for Charlotte to be available for one show (no matter how big it is) but to heal safely and properly and continue to have a long and successful career, which has been on a Hall of Fame trajectory since day one.

We wish Charlotte the best and hope she does whatever she has to do to take care of herself.