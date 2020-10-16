WWE Celebrates 30 Days of the Deadman with 5 Days of The Undertaker

In a startling admission that they don't even know how to count, WWE has announced a new initiative on the WWE Network called "30 Days of the Deadman" which will consist of 5 days of special programming about The Undertaker. Hoping to capitalize on the success of The Last Ride documentary that led to The Undertaker's retirement, WWE will release a new documentary every Sunday for four weeks starting on October 25th, concluding with an episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions featuring The Undertaker on November 22nd. October 25th to November 22nd, for what it's worth, is 29 days.

WWE inflating numbers is nothing new in the pro wrestling business. The company always inflates the attendance numbers at its live shows, often claiming to have broken new records. The heights and weights of WWE Superstars are inflated as well. For example, The Undertaker is billed as being 6'10" tall, but is actually more like 6'8". So claiming that five days of programming is actually thirty days of programming is par for the course. Here's the list of Undertaker shows airing during 30 Days of The Deadman, courtesy of spice-of-life-themed Hollywood gossip rag Variety.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer: Learn the incredible true story of The Undertaker and Randy Orton's epic rivalry from 2005, as told by The Phenom and The Legend Killer themselves. The Undertaker and Orton discuss their classic series of matches and recall the lessons they took away from their nearly yearlong rivalry, from nearly getting set on fire and how to start and crash a lowrider, to learning the rights and wrongs of the sports-entertainment business. Interviews with Undertaker, Randy Orton, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., Bruce Prichard, and more.

Sunday, Nov. 1 – Meeting Mark Calaway: Awe. Intimidation. Fear. No figure looms as large in WWE lore or commands more respect than The Undertaker — a fact all other Superstars acknowledge. But what is it like to meet the man behind The Deadman? Superstars from past and present — including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton — remember their first introduction to Mark Calaway, better known to the WWE Universe as the one and only Undertaker.

Sunday, Nov. 8 – The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer: With his ghoulish appearance and signature cry of "Ooooh, yesssss," Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, The Undertaker's longtime manager, stands out as one of the most unique characters in sports-entertainment history, but the man who portrayed Paul Bearer is every bit as fascinating. This is the story of William Moody, the real-life mortician who combined his background in mortuary science with his passion for wrestling to create one of WWE's most enduring personalities.

Sunday, Nov. 15 – Brothers of Destruction: Two eternal legends. One epic story. For the first time ever, The Undertaker and Kane sit down for a candid discussion about their storied careers, which have been intertwined since The Big Red Machine was introduced as The Undertaker's long-lost brother in 1997. From their fierce battles against one another to their indestructible alliance as tag team partners, Brothers of Destruction covers The Undertaker and Kane's bond as never before. (premiering at Austin Film Festival 10/29)

Sunday, Nov. 22 – "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker: After his groundbreaking appearance on the very first episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker returns for a second round of no-holds-barred conversation with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake cover even more ground on this all-new episode, which premieres 30 years to the day of The Undertaker's arrival in WWE.