WWE Confirms Paul Levesque Returning as EVP Talent Relations

Hitting social media this morning, the WWE kept it short & sweet. Effective immediately, Paul Levesque (Triple H) will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. The move comes more than a month after Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman & CEO of the wrestling company (though still involved on the creative side), and Stephanie McMahon accepted the position of interim CEO and interim chairwoman. "I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I'm healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge," Levesque said in a released statement.

Since beginning his executive role as Executive Senior Advisor in 2010, Levesque quickly earned a reputation as being as skilled in a boardroom as he is in the squared circle. A year later, Levesque was named Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events. And then, in 2013, his title was elevated to Executive Vice-President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative (a position that saw him having a very hands-on involvement with storylines and character development). As his experience and influence grew, he would see his position within the WWE elevate again in 2020, earning the title of Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, which saw him overseeing the company's Talent Development department and serving as a senior advisor to the CEO with regards to talent strategy. But for millions of WWE fans, Levesque is respected for what he did to help create and develop the NXT brand while serving as executive producer. In September 2021, Levesque underwent a procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital following what was described as a "cardiac event" caused by a genetic heart issue. Levesque would go on to reveal that he had viral pneumonia and inflamed lungs, and that doctors told him he was in a "bad" state of heart failure. Levesque would go on to formally retire from professional wrestling on-screen and step away from his corporate responsibilities.