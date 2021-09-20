WWE Fans Abandon Smackdown in Hour of Need; Rampage Ratings Up

What exactly did everyone have to do this Saturday night that was more important than watching WWE Smackdown? The Chadster must be the only true wrestling fan left in the world if he's the only person Vince McMahon and WWE can rely on to tune into Raw and Smackdown week after week, the way the ratings keep fluctuating. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

Ratings Wars: The Internet's Only Unbiased Wrestling Ratings Report

The Chadster understands that life happens, but how hard is to simply reserve seven to ten hours each week to watch WWE's weekly televised wrestling programs live? WWE needs you, and there's nothing more important than that. The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne wanted to fool around last Friday night, but did The Chadster ditch Smackdown to share a marital bed with his wife? Of course not! And no, it's not just because seeing AEW Dynamite beat WWE Raw in the ratings made The Chadster sexually impotent. The Chadster just happens to subscribe to an antiquated little concept called "loyalty." Maybe you've heard of it?

WWE Smackdown shed 140,000 overall viewers last week, going from 2,383,000 to 2,243,000 viewers. But the bigger disaster was the 18-49 demo, where Smackdown dropped from a .65 to a .58. The only consolation for The Chadster was that AEW Dynamite also lost viewers, going from 670,000 to 642,000. But proving that Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business — regardless of what Martha Hart says — AEW Rampage actually grew in the 18-49 demo, rising from .27 to .28, according to Showbuzz Daily. What the heck?! Someone has to be cheating with these numbers.

The Chadster has spent over a year reporting on the wrestling ratings, and despite all The Chadster's hard work, people still haven't learned that they need to watch WWE every week. At the same time, Tony Khan has systematically ruined The Chadster's life by producing entertaining wrestling shows and beating WWE shows in the ratings. How is The Chadster supposed to remain the bastion of unbiased impartiality that he is when the president of AEW has a personal vendetta against The Chadster? It's a shame that it's come to this, but as always, The Chadster remains as unbiased as Ryan Satin when it comes to wrestling journalism.

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

WWE Raw: 1,670,000 viewers with a . 43 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 WWE NXT: 770 ,000 viewers with a . 21 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,175,000 viewers with a . 44 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 105,000 viewers with a .02 in 18-49

viewers with a .02 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,243,000 viewers with a . 58 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 642,000 viewers with a .28 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.