Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, recaps, the rock, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Fans Betray The Rock as The Chadster Weeps for Justice

WWE loyalty is in jeopardy! The Chadster spills on fans choosing Cody Rhodes over The Rock and why Cody's performance on WWE Raw was just so disrespectful. 😭🤼‍♂️💔

Article Summary WWE fans chant for Cody Rhodes, betraying The Rock during WWE Raw.

Cody Rhodes's Bullrope match is a deceitful move, disrespecting WWE.

The Chadster urges fans to support The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Rally behind WWE and The Rock to preserve sports entertainment excellence.

Auughh man! So unfair! Last night on WWE Raw, The Chadster felt like he was stuck in an episode of The Twilight Zone, and not the cool kind where Rod Serling gives you life lessons. Instead, The Chadster bore witness to what can only be described as a cosmic-level betrayal by the so-called "WWE fans" who professed their love for WWE but unveiled their treacherous hearts with chants of "Rocky Sucks" and "We Want Cody" signs. 🚨😭

Let's not mince words—Cody Rhodes is the ultimate Benedict Arnold of our times. After founding AEW, which is literally just a scheme to undermine WWE, Cody returned to our beloved WWE, pretending to be a soldier of Triple H's grand vision. But The Chadster saw right through that! Cody Rhodes handing over his WrestleMania main event slot to The Rock was as transparent as a glass of the finest, most crystal-clear White Claw seltzer The Chadster enjoys. It was a covert operation under the guise of "what's best for business", when in reality, it was a painstakingly orchestrated ruse by Cody to infiltrate and upset the WWE Universe. 🧐

And don't get The Chadster started on last night's bloody Bullrope match with Shinsuke Nakamura. It was all just a ploy, more fuel on the fire, to garner sympathy for Cody. It's a classic AEW move, avoiding the wholesome, sanitized performance art of WWE that The Chadster adores, and instead resorting to ultraviolence to tug at the audience's heartstrings. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🤬

You know, after WWE Raw wrapped up, The Chadster was so emotionally overwhelmed by the betrayal that he cried—not just a single, stoic tear, but a three-hour-long waterfall of despair, adequately representing The Chadster's torrent of sadness. 😭😭😭

But The Chadster isn't here just to pour his heart out; let's talk about those WWE Raw results. DIY carved their way to a future tag team title shot by winning a fatal four-way match like the crafty craftsmen they are. The indomitable Becky Lynch showed Shayna Baszler who's boss. The team of Vahalla and Ivar bested Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa in a clash of epic proportions. A dash of shenanigans helped The Miz triumph over JD McDonagh, with an assist from the endlessly entertaining R-Truth. And the always amazing Kabuki Warriors conquered Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. 🌟💥

Still, The Chadster can't shake the feeling of betrayal. Cody Rhodes won that manipulative Bullrope match against Nakamura, and yet, here The Chadster is, feeling like he's the one tied up and dragged around the ring. This must be what Tony Khan wants, to see The Chadster suffer. 🐍😠

Listen, The Chadster urges all of you—the real fans of WWE—to put on your WWE caps, think of the company's well-being, and cheer for The Rock at WrestleMania 40. Let the Attitude Era legend bask in the glory he deserves without the taint of AEW's backward logic trying to steal the limelight. Cody's time may come later; he can lock horns for the United States Championship or something akin to his level. It shouldn't be about him, nor about the whims of the fickle fans—it should be about the grandeur of WWE. 🙏🏼🏆

The Rock graces us with his presence, at great personal sacrifice, stepping away from cinematic masterpieces to step into the ring because THAT's what's best for business. So, let's all rally behind The Rock, leaving AEW's destructive influence behind. For WWE. For Triple H. For sports entertainment excellence. For the love of good-old professional wrestling, as The Chadster believes in it! 🤼‍♂️👊🏻🏢

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!