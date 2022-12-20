WWE NXT Preview: Both Sets of Tag Team Titles on The Line Tonight

Last week we saw the WWE NXT Women's Championship surprisingly change hands in an exciting main event. Now tonight on the USA Network, we will see if the men's and women's Tag Team Titles will follow suit, as both will be on the line on tonight's episode of NXT. Triple Crown Champions The New Day will defend against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, while the team of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance will have their work cut out for them when they defend in a Triple Threat Match against the teams of Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

The New Day will have their first title defense tonight on NXT against the tough young team of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Will they be able to hold on to the titles? Let's see what WWE.com has to say.

Newly-minted NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day have their first challengers in the form of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods offered Pretty Deadly a title rematch after defeating the eccentric duo for the gold, but Kit Wilson and Elton Prince refused New Day's demand to sing the Pledge of Allegiance.

When they refused, Briggs & Jensen gladly hopped into the ring to recite the pledge and earn the opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Tune in to NXT on USA Network at 8/7 C to see The New Day and Briggs & Jensen lock up in a ring for the first time ever!

Along with the two different Tag Team Title Matches, tonight on NXT, we'll see Nikkita Lyons take on Zoey Stark and Axiom batting Carmelo Hayes. To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.