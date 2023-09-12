Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, NXT, NXT Women's Championship, previews, Tiffany Stratton, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview Sees Becky Lynch Making a Run at The Gold Tonight

Our preview for tonight's episode of USA Network's WWE NXT sees Becky Lynch challenging Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship.

Welcome to the first WWE show in the post-McMahon-owned era! What does that change? Pretty much nothing at the moment, but it's something notable. Another notable thing is that one of the biggest stars in all of WWE today is returning to her old stomping grounds of NXT, and she's looking to get her hands on a title that eluded her during her time down in Orlando. The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network will see former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch challenge the NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, for her title. Can Becky finally win the (not so) big one?

We have seen the war of egos and words escalate between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton over the past several weeks, including last night's Raw when, once again, Stratton pointed out that Lynch was never able to capture the Women's Division's top prize.

So will Lynch finally be able to call herself NXT Women's Champion after tonight? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The Man comes to NXT to capture the one title that has eluded her: the NXT Women's Championship. Current champion Tiffany Stratton evoked Lynch's name in a promo a few weeks ago, and the words didn't sit right with the Raw Superstar. After a backstage interaction at WWE Payback, Lynch felt the need to throw down the challenge to the blonde bombshell after Stratton's successful defense against Kiana James. Will The Prettiest Era Ever continue, or will The Man collect more gold? Tune in to NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Tyler Bate facing Axiom and Nathan Frazer battling Tozawa in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational, and Wes Lee will take on Ilja Dragonov to decide who will next challenge the NXT Champion.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT at 8 pm on the USA Network,

