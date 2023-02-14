WWE NXT Preview Sees Champion Bron Breakker Returning Tonight Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA: NXT Champion Bron Breakker will return for the first time since his Vengeance Day victory.

There has been no more dominant superstar in all of NXT over the past couple of years than Bron Breakker. He's been NXT Champion most of his time in the brand and has destroyed nearly all challengers in his path. His most recently fallen foe was the irritating Grayson Waller, whom he defeated inside of a steel cage at Vengeance Day two weeks ago. Neither man was on NXT last week, as Breakker was taking a well-earned rest while Waller was serving a suspension for going off on NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels. With both men in the house tonight, is an explosion imminent on the USA Network?

With Bron Breakker returning tonight, will he celebrate his vanquishing of Grayson Waller, or does he have eyes on a new challenger? Let's see what WWE.com says will officially happen tonight:

After successfully defending his title at Vengeance Day, NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns to NXT with what is sure to be a lot on his mind.

What will Breakker have to say about his immediate future and any potential new challengers? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight on NXT, we will see Women's Champion Roxanne Perez teaming with Japanese legend Meiko Satomura to take on the team of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance; Jacy Jayne will explain why she turned on her former partner Gigi Dolin last week, North American Champion Wes Lee will issue an open challenge for his title, Thea Hail will take on Tiffany Stratton, Tyler Bate will face Grayson Waller, Hank Walker battles Charlie Dempsey, and Axiom will go one-on-one with Damon Kemp.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.