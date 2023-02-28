WWE NXT Preview: Wes Lee Faces Open Challenge For His Title Tonight Check out our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where Champion Wes Lee will hold another open challenge for his North American Title.

While NXT Champion Bron Breakker is happy to face any and all challengers to prove he is the king of NXT, there is another man in the brand who has proven to be a fighting Champion, North American Champion Wes Lee. Having faced some pretty overwhelming (and much larger than himself) challengers over the past several months, Lee will continue the trend he started last week by holding another open challenge for the North American Title. Will he be able to retain once again against an unknown opponent?

Wes Lee will be wasting no time putting his North American Title on the line, as we've learned his open challenge will open tonight's episode of NXT.

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line once again as Wes Lee plans to hold another Open Challenge for his coveted title.

The last time Lee held an Open Challenge, one of the members of The Family, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were on their way to the ring, only to be attacked by Dijak. This chaos led to the monstrous Von Wagner answering the challenge but coming up short.

Along with that, tonight on WWE NXT, we will see Gigi Dolin address her former partner Jacy Jayne turning on her, Sol Ruca taking on Elektra Lopez, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen battling Indus Sher, Tyler Bate challenging Carmelo Hayes, and Meiko Satomura taking on Zoey Stark.

