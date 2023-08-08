Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: dominik mysterio, Dragon Lee, Latino World Order, LWO, NXT, rey mysterio, Rhea Ripley, The Judgement Day, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Will Rey Mysterio Cost His Son His Title Tonight?

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network: Rey Mysterio will watch his son Dominik Mysterio defend the North American Championship.

While the saga of The Bloodline has dominated WWE for a couple of years now, another familial storyline has also been pretty good and has had some fun twists and turns along the way. I'm referencing the still-going war between WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and his son, the North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. While the main battle is a personal one between the two, we've seen each man bring their respective faction into it as well: Rey with the LWO & Dominik with The Judgement Day. Now things have spilled into NXT, and while Dom will be defending his North American Title against Dragon Lee tonight on WWE NXT, he'll have to do so with his father/arch nemesis at ringside.

"Dirty Dom" has done plenty to earn his unflattering nickname, but even with Rhea Ripley by his side tonight, will he be able to focus on his opponent and not let his father get into his head? Let's see what WWE.com says.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be in Dragon Lee's corner when he challenges "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. Lee first encountered "Dirty" Dom and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at the Great American Bash where they disrespected his lucha libre roots, drawing the ire of Lee and Mysterio's father. Will "Dirty" Dom escape another title defense, or will Lee dethrone the Judgment Day Superstar? Tune in to WWE NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Tyler Bate take on Noam Dar, Von Wagner challenging Bron Breakker, and Mustafa Ali facing Axiom.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!