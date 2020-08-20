For the first time in a long time, NXT is running unopposed on Wednesday, since AEW Dynamite was pushed back to Saturday to make way for the NBA playoffs. Will they make the most of the opportunity? Perhaps an even better question: will any people who weren't already watching NXT actually tune in? Live, perhaps, but for people who watch AEW live and have interest in NXT, one would think they'd just watch it later on DVR. Well, the ratings should be interesting tomorrow. But for now, let's recap this son of a bitch.

WWE NXT Report for August 19th, 2020 Part 1

Johnny Gargano comes to the ring to kick off NXT, with Candice LeRae at his side. NXT is wasting no time tonight. He's fighting Ridge Holland, who made his debut in a losing effort. The winner gets into the ladder match for the North American Championship at NXT Takeover XXX. To promote the ladder match, there are two ladders set up at ringside tonight. Will they come into play?

Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

Holland overpowers Gargano at the start of the match.

Gargano is forced to engage in what Beth Phoenix calls "veteran experience," but which might more accurately be classified as "cheap tactics."

Gargano's veteran experience is enough to keep him in control of the match through the first commercial break.

Oof, right before the commercial break, on the picture-in-picture, we see Gargano take that really rough bump on his head that was being talked about in the first sheets last week.

They show it on replay after the break. I guess NXT really is looking to make the most of this unopposed week.

Reports also claimed the entire match was re-filmed, so now I don't know whether they decided to show the first one or whether the two or spliced together or whether WWE decided to work the original bad bump in the second match.

All of this has now completely distracted me from the actual match.

Gargano hits the One Final Beat DDT after LeRae interferes, getting the win.

I have no idea if that match was good or not because all I can think about is the bump. Johnny Gargano is going to NXT Takeover XXX. NXT goes to commercials.

Dakota Kai comes to the ring, followed by someone called Jessi Kamea. So a squash match then?

Dakota Kai vs. Jessi Kamea

It's a squash. Kai wins with the GTK.

Kai grabs a mic to cut a promo on Io Shirai after the match. She says everything Shirai said about her last week just proves her point more. Kai isn't afraid of Shirai. Shirai is focused on Kai's past while Kai is focused on the future. She's gonna kick her in the face over and over and over and over and ov-…

Io Shirai comes to the ring and attacks Dakota Kai. She beats her ass and Kai tries to run away. But Raquel Gonzalez appears out of nowhere and takes out Shirai. Well, that'll even the odds. Gonzales carries Shirai back to the ring and tosses her in. Kai waits over her but gets a palm strike to the face. Gonzalez clotheslines her from behind and gives her a powerbomb.

McKenzie Mitchell talks to Tegan Nox backstage about Candice LeRae's trash talking. Nox says friendships have their ups and downs but you have to fix them. She's gonna fix whatever is going on between her and Candice over a glass of wine. NXT goes to commercials.

We see a video package for Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream tonight as NXT looks to appeal to a younger demographic. Legado del Fantasma head to the ring. Then Breezango. Then Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

All six men brawl to start but it settles into Fandango vs. Mendoza .

vs. . But it soon turns to chaos again with everyone brawling outside.

The faces stand tall as NXT goes to commercials.

It's Fandango vs. Wilde after the break, with Fandango in control.

after the break, with Fandango in control. But Fandango goes to the top rope and gets tossed to the floor.

Fandango takes a beating from the heels.

Until he finally gets the hot tag to Swerve, who cleans house.

Swerve corners Escobar and stomps a mudhole.

He hits a flatliner but gets distracted by Wilde.

That allows Escobar to meet Swerve with a knee to the face when Swerve leaps off the top rope.

But Swerve pushes Escobar into a dropkick from Wilde.

But Swerve is sent flying into his corner where he bumps into Tyler Breeze.

Swerve tries to finish Escobar, but the ref tells him he's not legal.

Breeze comes in but eats a Phantom Driver and a pin.

The announcers pushed the idea that Swerve would totally have won if not for a technicality. Pat McAfee arrives with some other football players to Full Sail as NXT goes to commercials.

After the break, we learn that Legado del Fantasma, Lorcan and Burch, and Breezango will face off in a triple threat at NXT Takeover to become number one contenders for the tag team championships. The Undisputed Era come to the ring. Pat McAfee and his crew come out. What will he have to say? You'll find out in part two of our NXT report