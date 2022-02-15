WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview 2/15: Big Title Matches & The Dusty Cup

Tonight on SYFY, WWE NXT 2.0 will hold another of their not quite Pay Per View special events on free TV, tonight's being NXT Vengeance Day. And even though it's on free TV, the card is actually pretty stacked with three major title matches and the finals of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. And if that weren't enough, they're also throwing in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match as well. I guess that counts as something for everyone.

While every match on the card is interesting and full of potential, the main event is easily the battle between Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Santos Escobar for the NXT Championship. These guys have had a pretty decent build-up program leading to tonight's match and we all know they can both bring it in the ring. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's Championship match:

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to take down the leader of La Familia in his first title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day. "The Emperor" has made his feelings towards Breakker's quick rise to the top of NXT 2.0 clear over the last few weeks, stating that the young champion is too inexperienced to carry the championship banner and voicing his displeasure that Breakker won the NXT Title before him. A little over a month into his first title reign, Breakker has earned the championship by running roughshod over the likes of LA Knight and Roderick Strong while leading his team to a victory at NXT WarGames in just a short span after making his debut, eventually getting the best of Tommaso Ciampa in his championship rematch at New Year's Evil. With over 20 years of experience under his belt, Escobar – along with the rest of La Familia — offers a dangerous new threat to the NXT Champion, but is the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion underestimating the power of Breakker? Don't miss a second of the action as these two Superstars clash for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day on Feb. 15 at 8/7 C on Syfy!

In addition to that, tonight we'll also see Cameron Grimes challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship, the team of Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta take on Toxic Attraction for the Women's Tag Team Championship, MSK & The Creed Brothers battle in the Dusty Cup Finals, and Pete Dunne looks for revenge against Tony D'Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Vengeance Day tonight at 8 pm on Syfy.