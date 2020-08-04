WWE Raw 8/3/20 Part 3 Report: Pat Buck Finally Gets What He Deserves

Raw is on a roll tonight. Every segment is clicking. Whatever Vince McMahon did when he ripped up those scripts today and put them back together, it's working. That's why it's going to be so shocking when all of this goes to hell. But that's yet to come. This is part three of our WWE Monday Night Raw report, and if you've missed the first two parts, scroll to the bottom for the table of contents.

WWE Raw 8/3/2020 Part 3

Nia Jax talks with WWE official Pat Buck, who the announcers remind us she assaulted last week, as Raw goes to commercials.

Kevin Owens congratulates the Riott Squad backstage. Ric Flair interrupts. He wants to talk to Owens. Ric has been following his career. Owens is held in high esteem with the company. Ric is thinking that maybe Owens is turning into too much of a guidance counselor, helping out the kids instead of taking care of himself. Owens says he just wanted to help his friends Ruby and Liv with something they were going through. Owens has sacrificed a lot of friendships for his career, but now he's trying to take a different way. He wants to be the kind of person he wants to look up to. He wants to be what Randy Orton could be if he wanted to be. He doesn't, and that's fine though. Ric says that's strong from Owens to say since Flair is in Orton's corner. Flair tells Owens he has some advice Owens needs to look for. Take care of himself, mind his own business, and maybe he'll get a title match at SummerSlam. Owens says if Flair is so worried about his career, Owens will show him what kind of fight he has. He tells Flair to tell Orton to meet him in the ring next week.

Raw Promo – Nia Jax

Nia Jax is in the ring with Pat Buck. She's here to own up to what she's done. She plays a clip of herself attacking Buck. Jax takes to heart the millions of people around the world who idolize her, so when a scrawny undeserving runt from management who couldn't cut the mustard in his own career steps to her, it's her responsibility to step back. She knows Buck wants an apology, but instead she's gonna offer him an opportunity to prove she's wrong by fighting her in a match right now. He says he's only here for an apology. Jax says he can have one after their match. This is Pat's big opportunity that he'd never get if not for her. Jax says she'll start off slow so his little legs can keep up. Buck says if she's not gonna apologize, he'll just leave and they can settle this backstage. Jax asks if he's scared. Even for a little guy, she thought he'd have more fire with his ginger hair. She says they don't need to speak in private. She hands him the mic.

Buck says after Jax's actions, she's indefinitely suspended without pay. Jax is upset. She pulls his jacket down around his arms and headbutts him. Buck goes down. She kicks him in the back and pushes him out of the ring. Jax leaves, furious.

R-Truth comes running out with the 24/7 title, chased by ninjas and Shelton Benjamin. Raw goes to commercials.

R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin – WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, and Shelton Benjamin are ready for a triple threat match for the 24/7 Championship. Tozawa rolls outside and Benjamin and truth go at it. Benjamin gets the upper hand. Tozawa comes up behind Benjamin and rolls him up, but Benjamin kicks out. Tozawa attacks with ninja moves, but Benjamin powerbombs him hard. Benjamin turns his attention back to Truth. Truth fights back and goes for his scissors kick. Benjamin hits a moe that is apparently called "Paydirt." I didn't even know Benjamin had a finisher because he wins so rarely. Ninjas attack Benjamin. MVP and Bobby Lashley take out the ninjas. Tozawa hits a Senton on R-Truth and wins the title. He runs away with the belt.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Backstage, Shane McMahon is watching some people right in a deconstructed ring backstage. He says he's bringing something new to Raw tonight: Raw Underground. It's happening at 10 PM tonight. This will turn out to be an incredible ominous portent of things to come. Raw goes to commercials.

Tom Phillips plays us a video recapping recent events between Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family and friends. Sarah Schrieber interviews Dominik Mysterio. The question she's heard the most from the WWE Universe is why he takes the risk to show up here after what Seth Rollins did. Mysterio says it may be crazy to keep fighting, but it's easy to know why he's doing it. He witnessed his dad get blinded. He thinks it's understandable his mind hasn't been in the right place lately. If people think he's crazy now, they're really gonna think he's crazy when he challenges Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam.

Shayna Baszler comes to the ring. Sasha Banks and Bayley come out. Damn, they have a lot of belts.

Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks

Sasha slaps Baszler in the face. Badzler takes her down. She hits a snapmare and makes like she's gonna kick Sasha in the head, but stops and shoves her instead. Sasha tries strikes, but Baszler blocks and weeps her leg. BAszler rolls Sasha up for a two-count. She hits a sort of powerbomb into an armbar. Banks rolls outside, clearly outclassed.

Bayley goes up for a distraction but Bayley scares her off. Banks does capitalize and take control of the match. She attacks Shayna's arm and locks in a submission. Baszler fights out and shoves Sasha into the corner. Sasha hits her foot drag into the turnbuckle thing. Sasha hits a diving crossbody, but Baszler rolls through and picks her up into a brutal backbreaker. Baszler gets the __ clutch but Sasha wiggles out. Baszlergoes after Sasha's fingers. Banks rolls into a Banks Statement. Bazler pulls Sasha's arms apart. She picks Sasha up but Sasha gets a head scissors. She kicks Baszler in the head. Baszler kicks back harder. Asuka runs out and attacks Bayley. The bell rings. This for some reason results in the match getting thrown out. What? Asuka heads in the ring after Sasha but Sasha rolls out. Raw goes to commercials.

No Contest

Charly Caruso is in the ring with Asuka. She wants to ask her about Kairi Sane. But first, she plays a clip of last week's Raw Women's Championship match, where Bayley attacked Kairi Sane, causing Asuka to leave the ring, get counted out, and lose the Raw Women's Championship. It's a long clip. Maybe they had time to fill. Asuka says Kairi will be okay, but now she's not here. Sasha and Bayley are here. Asuka is here. So Asuka wants a rematch against Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Shayna Baszler interrupts. She doesn't want to fight Asuka right now. She's cheering for Asuka. She's rooting for her. She wants her to win back the Raw Women's Championship from Sasha Banks. She's gonna be clapping the entire time. She's gonna be so excited to dismember Asuka and take the Raw Women's Championship after she takes it back. Sasha and Bayley come back out. Sasha says it's her Raw Women's Championship. All hers. Sasha will give Asuka her rematch if she can beat Bayley next week. Bayley doesn't look like she likes this development.

Angel Garza gets some digits backstage from Demi Burnett from The Bachelor. Andrade walks up with Zelina. Angel introduces his new girlfriend. Zelina says she doesn't belong here. Angel disagrees. Zelina shuts him down. Angel tells Demi to wait backstage for him as he had to the ring.

Shane McMahon is hosting underground fights in a ring backstage with no ropes. There are go-go dancers. Raw goes to commercials. WTF is this s**t?

