WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes Avoided Any Sami Zayn Blowback Last Night Good news for Cody Rhodes: Sami Zayn's loss at Elimination Chamber didn't cause Rhodes to lose the support of the crowd on WWE Raw this week.

With the Elimination Chamber PPV in the record books (literally) and all focus turned to WrestleMania, the question going into WWE Raw last night was: would the fans turn on Cody Rhodes because Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns in Saturday's main event? Well, good news for Cody: he's just as popular as he was last week and on track to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

WWE Raw kicked off the show with a segment featuring Sami and Kevin Owens, in which Owens denied Sami's attempt to form a tag team. That just means that the reconciliation with Owens and presumably a victor over The Usos to win the WWE Tag Team Championships seems to be the direction these guys are headed for WrestleMania. Zayn squashed Baron Corbin afterward to continue his push after losing to Roman over the weekend.

And later in the evening, Cody Rhodes squared off on the mic with Paul Heyman, who appeared on the Titantron.

Cody Rhodes wasn't the only person who had to carry a WrestleMania feud without their opponent last night. Seth Rollins is headed for a WrestleMania bout with Logan Paul, and Paul showed up at the Elimination Chamber to cost him a chance at the United States Championship on Saturday. But Paul has better things to do than appear on weekly WWE television, so instead, Rollins beat The Miz on WWE Raw last night.

Speaking of Austin Theory, he seems to be waiting for John Cena to arrive in two weeks to set up a WrestleMania feud, so he defended the United States Championship against Edge on WWE Raw last night. That match ended with a Judgment Day run-in, setting up Edge vs. Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, has Charlotte Flair in her sights for WrestleMania, and Dominik Mysterio is looking toward his father.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's battle at Elimination Chamber ended in a disqualification, so that means that Lesnar will have to battle… Omos?!… at WrestleMania. That doesn't seem right, so expect things to change here in the next few weeks here on WWE Raw.

Becky Lynch's feud with Bayley set up a tag team title match against Damage CTRL and Lynch and Hall-of-Famer Lita.

While Asuka, who won the Elimination Chamber on Saturday and will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, tuned up against Nikki Cross, who herself is feeling lonely lately. Asuka punctuated her victory by dribbling blue drool on her face, intimidating Belair with her willingness to eat smurfs.

And then there's the stuff nobody cares about, which is anything involving Alpha Academy…

…as well as a squash match between Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler (one of them won, but do you really care which?).

For the most part, WWE has been on a roll and is only gaining momentum heading into WrestleMania. WWE Raw this week was a decent show that only had a little bit of filler and mostly moved the feuds along to the best of its ability.