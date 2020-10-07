WWE Raw Drops Below 1.7 Million Viewers and Out of Top 5 Cable Shows

WWE Monday Night Raw, faced with stiff competition in the world of sports and entertainment, dropped in both viewership and 18-49 demographic this week. According to Showbuzz Daily's Top 150 rankings, Raw came in sixth place for its first hour, also taking the seventh and eighth places in the charts. It's the second-lowest viewership for Raw since the launch of the Thunderdome at the start of August, though it's only the third-lowest rating in the demo.

WWE Raw Can't Compete with Football, Baseball, and Politics

There was a lot of competition for Raw on Monday. For one thing, there was both NFL football and MLB baseball on television, but that wasn't all. Raw also had to compete against WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, who was released from Walter Reed Medical Center despite still having coronavirus.

So with all that going on, it's no surprise that Raw fell in ratings and viewership. The show averaged 1.686 million viewers. Hour one drew 1.791 million viewers, hour 2 drew 1.666 million, and hour 3 drew 1.601 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw had a .52. The three hours were .56, .52, and .49, respectively. That's down from last week's show when Raw had 1.822 million viewers with a .54 in the demo.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Personally, I took real issue with President Trump getting himself let out of the hospital early. Yeah, it's dangerous to the people around him and all of that for Trump to downplay the coronavirus and attach a negative stigma to mask-wearing, but more importantly, what was he thinking of doing it on a Monday evening?! He knows Raw is on then! The Chadster would think that Donald would want to be a better friend to Vince McMahon and not compete with his show, but I guess he really doesn't care about anyone other than himself. Sad.