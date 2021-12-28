WWE Raw: Eric Bischoff Proves Where His Loyalties Truly Lie

The Chadster would like to take this opportunity to formally apologize to esteemed wrestling luminary Eric Bischoff for all the things The Chadster said about Bischoff back when he was making appearances for AEW. The Chadster may have said that Bischoff was a traitor who didn't know anything about the wrestling business and stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by working for his competition, but The Chadster sees now that Bischoff was just helping to lull Tony Khan into a false sense of security only to return to his true home, WWE Raw. Well done, Eric. Well done.

Yes, Eric Bischoff returned to WWE Raw last night in a moment The Chadster can only possibly describe as better than Christmas. Bischoff showed up to be the minister in the vow renewal between The Miz and Maryse. Unlike that time he officiated the wedding of Billy and Chuck, Biscoff was not wearing any prosthetics from this one, because WWE wanted the fans to really enjoy his return with full theme music and entrance, and judging by the piped-in reaction, the fans definitely enjoyed it. The Chadster especially enjoyed when it ended with Edge showing up and causing a Broodbath — which is the PG version of a Bloodbath — in the ring. Personally, The Chadster is really glad that WWE did away with the Bloodbath and started dropping black liquid on people instead. There's no place for blood in professional wrestling, which Tony Khan would know if he understood anything about the professional wrestling business, which he doesn't.

Bischoff's appearance capped off an episode of WWE Raw that The Chadster was incredibly impressed by, considering half the roster was out sick with COVID. Other highlights from the show, if it's even possible for The Chadster to designate individual segments as best when the entire show was literally the greatest thing The Chadster has ever seen, included AJ Styles beating Apollo Crews after Commander Azeez caught COVID during a commercial break, Dolph Ziggler defeating United States Champion Damian Priest… by disqualification, and the Street Profits winning the RKBro tournament to earn a title shot against RKBro. If anything has hopes of curing The Chadster's sexual impotence, this episode of WWE Raw would be it. Unfortuantely, nothing short of the cancelation of AEW could possibly do that. Auughh man! So unfair!

You can watch more highlights from WWE Raw below.

