WWE Raw Legends Night Results in Massive Ratings Increase

The world was shocked this week when a victory nobody thought was possible completely changed the landscape of American culture. What? No, I'm not talking about those elections in Georgia, though those were pretty surprising too. No, The Chadster is referring to WWE Raw's return to the top of the cable ratings charts! Bolstered by the promised appearance of WWE legends including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Torrie Wilson, WWE Raw scored its highest ratings since the start of the pandemic for the first Raw of 2021, drawing more than two million viewers for every hour and snagging the top three spots in Showbuzz Daily's Top 150 cable shows for Monday thanks to an big increase in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Raw Ratings and Viewership Rebound

Raw drew an average of 2.128 million viewers across its three hours just two weeks after scoring its lowest viewership of all time. The first hour of Raw drew 2.197 million viewers. The second hour drew 2.150 million. The third hour drew 2.036 million. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw averaged a .68 in the 18-49 demographic with hours of .70, .66, and .68 respectively.

In addition to the presence of multiple legends on Raw, WWE benefited from another advantage: there was no Monday Night Football game to compete with this week, as the NFL's regular season has ended and playoffs will begin on Sunday. Even so, this week's Raw rating and viewership topped many weeks throughout 2020 where there were also no football games to compete with and could represent the start of a comeback for WWE as it heads into WrestleMania season.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster doesn't have to tell you readers what great news this is. As soon as The Chadster saw these ratings, The Chadster instantly felt his sexual vitality return. Let me tell you, Keighleyanne is going to be a happy woman tonight… as long as The Chadster doesn't imbibe too many celebratory White Claw seltzers during the day, that is.