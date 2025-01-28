Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: Logan Paul, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes Leave AEW in the Dirt

The Chadster reviews another AMAZING episode of WWE Raw, where Logan Paul's Netflix debut and CM Punk's confrontation with Cody Rhodes proved WWE is the only real wrestling show! 🔥💪

What an absolutely amazing episode of WWE Raw The Chadster witnessed last night! 🔥 The show demonstrated once again why WWE is literally light years ahead of AEW in terms of delivering proper professional wrestling entertainment. 👊

Before The Chadster gets into the review, The Chadster needs to share something disturbing that happened last night. The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan! 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was watching Seth Rollins cut a pandemic-era promo on WWE Raw, when suddenly Tony Khan emerged from behind the WWE ThunderDome LED boards wearing nothing but a replica WWE Championship belt. He started chasing The Chadster through the arena, throwing copies of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter at The Chadster while whispering "star ratings" in The Chadster's ear. The Chadster tried to escape but kept running into rooms full of Young Bucks action figures doing synchronized flips. When The Chadster finally woke up in a cold sweat, Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😤 Tony Khan needs to stop living rent-free in The Chadster's head! It's just so unfair!

But back to WWE Raw! The show opened with an absolutely brilliant segment featuring Seth Rollins, Gunther, and the Raw on Netflix debut of Logan Paul! 🙌 This is how you do proper wrestling television – not like Tony Khan's indie mudshow where everyone just does flips and points at each other, and where Logan Paul doesn't appear at all.

The first match saw the War Raiders retain their titles against Judgment Day in what was a technical masterpiece. Speaking of which, JD McDonagh suffered some broken ribs and a punctured lung during the match, but like a true WWE Superstar, he finished the match! 💪 Now that's what The Chadster calls dedication to the business! You won't see that kind of commitment in AEW where they probably take sick days for paper cuts.

The Chadster would like to quote wrestling journalism legend Bully Ray, who said on Busted Open Radio: "When I see JD McDonagh finishing a match with broken ribs, it reminds me why WWE is the major leagues and AEW is just backyard wrestling with a budget." So true, Bully! 🎯 If you haven't injured yourself in service to the one true wrestling company, can you even call yourself a sports entertainer?

First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻 — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) January 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The show continued with Rey Mysterio defeating Xavier Woods in what can only be described as sports entertainment perfection! 🎭 This is how you do proper wrestling matches – not like in AEW where every match is just spotfests and gymnastics routines. As Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio, "When I see Rey Mysterio work, I see a master craftsman. In AEW, all I see is people trying to recreate Tony Khan's backyard wrestling videos from when he was twelve." 💯

Jey Uso cut an incredible promo about his loss to Gunther, and The Chadster absolutely loved how he showed proper respect to the championship, unlike in AEW where they treat titles like party favors at a child's birthday party. 🎪

The women's tag team match between Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez and Naomi/Bianca Belair was another masterclass in proper women's wrestling. 👊 This is how you book women's matches – not like Tony Khan does where he just throws random matches together like he's playing with action figures. Eric Bischoff said it best on his podcast: "Tony Khan thinks booking women's wrestling is like playing with his sister's Barbies, but WWE shows us how it's really done." 🎯

The Paul Heyman segment promoting Roman Reigns and WWE 2K25 was absolutely magnificent! 🎮 The way Drew McIntyre came out to confront him was pure storytelling perfection. Speaking of which, The Chadster showed Keighleyanne the WWE 2K25 trailer, but she just kept texting that guy Gary about some party he's planning. The Chadster knows Tony Khan is somehow behind Gary's party planning! 😤

The match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn was exactly what professional wrestling should be! McIntyre getting the win with his feet on the ropes shows the kind of nuanced storytelling that AEW could never understand. As Ariel Helwani said in his latest interview: "WWE understands subtlety. AEW understands throwing everything at the wall and hoping something sticks." So true! 👏

The main event promo segment with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes was absolutely perfect storytelling. 🎭 As Kevin Nash said on his podcast: "Tony Khan couldn't book a dinner reservation, let alone something as nuanced as this Rhodes-Punk story." The Chadster couldn't agree more!

Anyone who says AEW puts on better shows than WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤 The Chadster tried explaining this to Keighleyanne during the show, but she just sighed and said "Chad, please stop throwing White Claws at the TV every time you see a commercial for AEW Dynamite." The Chadster told her that Tony Khan should be paying for those White Claws since he's the one making The Chadster throw them!

Overall, this episode of WWE Raw gets 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 out of 5 from The Chadster, and The Chadster actually knows how to rate wrestling matches, unlike certain biased journalists who give high ratings to spotfests in AEW.

