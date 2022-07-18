WWE Raw: Logan Paul, Women's Title Rematch, Return of SPOILER?

WWE is advertising two segments for tonight's episode of WWE Raw, but the dirt sheets suggest one more big one. We'll be posting that one at the bottom, so click away now if you don't want to be potentially spoiled. Otherwise, read on!

First up on WWE Raw tonight, Carmella will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship… again. Because thanks to the count-out last week, we didn't get to see them put on the five-star classic we all know they're capable of. From the WWE.com preview:

The Raw Women's Champion has been under attack from all angles and another showdown with Carmella is set to turn up the heat. The two squared off last week, but Becky Lynch brought chaos to the clash and ensured Bianca Belair suffered a count-out loss. The EST of WWE retained the title with her champion's advantage and delivered a K.O.D. to The Most Beautiful Women in WWE for the road. Will Belair be able to hold off Carmella with Big Time Becks sure to be lurking once again?

Will we get a title match with a clean finish on free TV Tonight? Come on now. How long have you been watching? Becky is definitely getting involved again.

In addition to women's championship action, we'll also have an appearance by one of WWE's biggest stars… Logan Paul. Hey, don't look at us like that. It's factually true! Paul announced his intentions to be on Raw to answer The Miz on social media:

And now for that spoiler. Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens is, or at least was over the weekend, scheduled to appear on WWE Raw tonight. Of course, plans can change and all that, as any good dirt sheet rumourmonger will tell you, but Owens has been out for a few weeks, putting his feud with Ezekiel on hold, so hopefully he's all healed up and ready to return.

Surely there will be more things happening on WWE Raw tonight, but to preserve the realism of the product, WWE likes to have the wrestlers just show up to work and decide who they're fighting on their own during the opening promo. You know, like a real sport does. WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

