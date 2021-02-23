WWE Raw Preview Lists Just One Segment for Tonight: Miz TV

WWE Monday Night Raw is set to kick off in just a few minutes, but WWE has just one segment advertised for the night. The Miz will celebrate his successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday with a special edition of Miz TV, which will be the opening segment of Raw tonight.

A press release on WWE.com provides details:

The Miz to present a special WWE Championship celebration episode of "Miz TV" At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz emerged just moments after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre survived the Elimination Chamber to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and pin the Scottish Superstar to lay claim the WWE Title for the second time in his career. Tonight on Raw, the victorious A-Lister will kick off Raw with a special WWE Championship celebration episode of Miz TV. Will the red brand or The Road to WrestleMania ever be the same? Don't miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

The miz cashed in his Money in the Bank Briefcase on McIntyre at the end of last night's Elimination Chamber PPV. Miz had the advantage of not only facing McIntyre after McIntyre had faced five former WWE Champions inside a grueling Elimination Chamber match, but also after Bobby Lashley assaulted and manhandled McIntyre after the match by special business arrangement with The Miz. Even with all of that, Miz still didn't pin McIntyre on the first try and had to pick him up for a Skull Crushing Finale before he could secure the victory and leave the Elimination Chamber with the WWE Championship.

Miz is sure to be in high spirits when he opens Monday Night Raw tonight, but another certainty is that Drew McIntyre will interrupt that segment looking for revenge. Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network. Bleeding Cool will have a full report after the show goes off the air.