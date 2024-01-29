Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Rumble Winners Speak, Titles on the Line, & More

Join The Chadster as hypes what could be the most explosive WWE Raw of all time, with Rumble Winners, title bouts, CM Punks, and more! Auughh man! 🏆🔥

Article Summary Raw's post-Rumble episode features big announcements from Bayley and Cody Rhodes.

Championship clashes with IC and Tag Team titles on the line set to thrill.

CM Punk's injury status is a hot topic, with updates expected on Raw.

"Big" Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso, a marquee matchup, spotlighting WWE's best.

Tonight, WWE Raw is gonna be absolutely explosive, and The Chadster can't wait for the fireworks. 🎆🎆🔥 After the earth-shattering events of the Royal Rumble over the weekend, the squared circle is buzzing with anticipation! First off, The Chadster hears that the winners of both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will make their triumphant appearances. 🏆👑 The Chadster bets they'll have some huge announcements, probably about which champion they plan to face at WrestleMania. It's gonna be a real thrill ride! 😎🙌

The Chadster has to say, the way Bayley dominated the Rumble, coming in at number three and breaking Rumble records, was quite impressive. 📚🏅 But The Chadster knows that it's gonna be on WWE Raw where she shines even more, discussing her monumental win at the Rumble. 🗣️🏆 She's the leader of Damage CTRL and has set a bar that's gonna be hard to top. 📈👊 Could tonight be the moment she picks which championship to pursue at the grandest stage?

As for Cody Rhodes, The Chadster bets he's all set to gloat about being the fourth Superstar, joining legends like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. 💪👀 His victory lap is pretty much expected after toppling 29 other Superstars, including CM Punk. 😒🤨 But The Chadster feels a tingle of excitement wondering if tonight's the night Rhodes declares which champion he has his eyes set on for WrestleMania XL, even if we're all pretty sure it's Roman Reigns so he can finish the story. 😬🎤

And then there's the runner-up, the tough-as-nails CM Punk, whose injury at the Rumble has been the talk of the wrestling world. 🤕🚑 The Chadster hopes Raw sheds some light on his condition, because unlike AEW, WWE actually cares about its performers and doesn't sacrifice them for cheap thrills! 🙏🤝

Championship gold is also on the line tonight, and The Chadster can barely contain his excitement! 🥇🏅 The Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs, and The Chadster just knows it's gonna be a technical masterpiece! 💪👊 And let's not forget the Undisputed Tag Team Championships — that match is guaranteed to show the kind of tag team excellence only found in WWE, not in some other company where tag team rules are just suggestions! 🏢👎

Oh, the heat is on! 🌡️🔥 Tonight, Kofi Kingston goes one-on-one with the imposing Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, and The Chadster just can't wait to see Kofi bring the fire! 🔥🤼 After a brutal injury at the hands of Imperium turned into an all-out melee with his boy, Xavier Woods, things have gotten personal. 🤜💥 Now, Kofi's stepping back into the ring, fired up, to battle the longest-reigning IC champ of all time! The Chadster has to wonder, will we see an end to Gunther's dominant reign, or will the WWE Universe witness the continuing saga of Imperium's dominance? Either way, it's bound to be a slobberknocker! 🏆👀

And speaking of epic battles, there's a high-stakes tag team clash with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line. It's The Judgment Day, featuring mega-talented Finn Bálor and the brutal Damian Priest, defending their gold against the reunited and always thrilling, #DIY! 🏆👬 Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have taken The Judgment Day to task, and now the dynamic duo is coming for the championship glory! 💥👐 It's just so disrespectful to consider how AEW treats their tag teams when WWE showcases such magnificent tag team excellence! 😤👎 Could this be the magical night #DIY rises to the top and makes history, or will The Judgment Day continue their dark and dominant rule? It's gonna be monumental, and the entire WWE Universe is on edge! 😮🌎

Auughh man! So unfair! Just when The Chadster thinks WWE Raw can't get any more electrifying, they go and announce a titanic clash that'll shake the foundation of wrestling itself! 🤯🌩️ Tonight, Jey Uso squares off against the colossal "Big" Bronson Reed, with both Superstars desperate to prove their mettle following the Royal Rumble. 🤼‍♂️💥 Who will stand tall and who will fall, especially with WrestleMania looming on the horizon? 🏙️🔍 This matchup represents what true wrestling is all about, unlike some company that shall not be named, where matches seem thrown together like a dang jigsaw puzzle with half the pieces missing! 😒🧩 It's battles like these that honor the heritage of WWE, and The Chadster can't wait to see Uso and Reed tear the house down. 🏠👇

So grab your snacks, and more importantly, a crisp, refreshing White Claw seltzer 🍹 (The Chadster would never watch epic wrestling without one), and buckle up for what's sure to be an unmissable episode of WWE Raw! 😤📺

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!