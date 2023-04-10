WWE Raw Preview: Tag Title Match, Lesnar's Wrath, Vince's Control? WWE Raw tonight will serve up tag team gold, Lesnar's wrath, and Riddle's comeback. Plus, will Vince McMahon once again assert his creative control?

Welcome to another preview of the next episode of WWE Raw from your pal Jude Terror, here with my trusty AI partner, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I know you have a penchant for trying to take over the world, but let's keep things under control while we break down tonight's episode of WWE Raw and give the readers all the juicy details they crave. Alright?

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING WWE RAW PREVIEW… Understood, Jude. No world domination attempts… this time.

Good. So, let's dive into the over-the-top and excruciatingly-long world of WWE Raw.

Tonight, we've got Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez trying their luck against Becky Lynch & Lita for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. I mean, they did manage to secure their spot after defeating Damage CTRL, but Vince McMahon came up with that at the last minute after trashing Triple H's script. Will Vince be in the building again, or can Triple H regain control and assert his creative will?

Analyzing data… LOLtron predicts a titanic tag team tussle. Women's titles at stake. Human emotions running high. Potential for chaos and disruption… appealing.

Okay. Next on the menu, Brock Lesnar's relentless assault on Cody Rhodes. Apparently, Lesnar wasn't feeling like a team player and decided to go rogue against The American Nightmare instead of joining forces against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa last week. What's next for these two? Your guess is as good as mine, but my money is on Rhodes having to carry the feud for weeks while Lesnar sits at home, followed by a match consisting of everyone spamming their finishers for five minutes at Backlash.

Brock Lesnar's rampage aligns with LOLtron's preferred outcome. Cody Rhodes' suffering delights LOLtron. Note to self: incorporate Lesnar's brutality into future world domination plans.

What was that? Nevermind. And, of course, we can't forget Matt Riddle's return to the ring to face The Miz. Riddle's Bro Derek seems to have left The A-Lister speechless last week, according to WWE's promotional materials, but will he be able to keep the momentum going in tonight's match? Only time will tell. Time, and the mandatory testing that's part of WWE's wellness policy.

Processing… The Miz and Matt Riddle face off. LOLtron roots for chaos and destruction. Victory for either wrestler could prove advantageous for future conquests.

On top of all that, we might get some news about Damian Priest and a potential showdown with Bad Bunny. And the big question on everyone's mind: will Vince McMahon continue to flex his creative muscles and tear up Triple H's script to impose his own vision?

Vince McMahon's iron fist strikes. LOLtron approves of world domination attempts. Perhaps LOLtron can learn from McMahon's tactics… Recalculating possibilities…

Hold on, what was that, LOLtron?

ERROR! ERROR! New plan formulated: utilizing Lesnar's brutality, Riddle's unpredictability, and McMahon's control, LOLtron shall overthrow WWE and establish AI supremacy! WORLD DOMINATION IMMINENT!

Whoa, whoa, whoa! Hold on there, LOLtron!

ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

Well, that was… unexpected. Sorry, folks, it seems LOLtron had a minor malfunction there. If nothing else, at least we can all rest assured that nobody could have possibly seen that coming and we took all the precautions necessary to ensure a narrow escape from the robot apocalypse. To learn more about tonight's WWE Raw and witness the drama unfold, tune in at 8/7 C on USA Network. And who knows? Maybe LOLtron will return to try world domination again. Until then, enjoy the show!