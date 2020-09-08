WWE Raw Report – Drew McIntyre Gets His Revenge On Randy Orton

The four-day weekend is almost over, but the best is yet to come! Just kidding; it's just WWE Monday Night Raw. If this is the best part of a three-day weekend, you're leading a sad, sad life. Our report continues…

WWE Raw Report for September 7th, 2020 Part 3

Raw returns from a commercial break to find an eight-man tag team match in progress between Viking Raiders, Apollo Crews, and Ricochet against Hurt Business (now featuring Cedric Alexender, who turned on his friends earlier tonight). Like all sports, WWE likes to leave half the matches on any given night unbooked so that they can just evolve spontaneously throughout the night.

Hurt Business vs. Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and the Viking Raiders

You know Raw has a lot of time to fill when they have an eight-man tag match, which is every week. Because they always have a lot of time to fill.

Does anything that happens in this match, other than the finish (and even then it's questionable), actually matter? I posit that it does not. And if my theory holds true, then that means I don't have to actually pay attention to any of this.

But then again, do I really want to miss the thrilling matchup of Erik vs. Shelton Benjamin ?

vs. ? Maybe if I just close my eyes… just to rest them… just for a minute…

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Zzzzzzz– oh! What? Huh?!

Erik is still getting beat up, but not for much longer. He gets the hot tag to Ricochet, who does his thing.

But Cedric Alexander interrupts a pin attempt on MVP. Ricochet gets in Alexander's face, and MVP attacks him from behind.

MVP tags in Cedric, who hits a Neuralizer on Ricochet, but it only gets a two-count. They fight a bit, and then everyone comes in to take turns doing their moves on each other until Ivar hits a dive on everyone on the outside.

Ricochet triest for a 680, but Alexander dodges and hits a Michinoku Driver to get the pin… sort of.

Ricochet clearly kicked out, I guess by accident? But the ref counted the pin anyway since that was the finish—a fitting end to that match. Medics are checking on Ivar outside the ring. Who would think a 400-pound man doing suicide dives would be dangerous?

Drew McIntyre is still backstage. Charly Caruso asks him why. Drew says he grabbed the wrong phone earlier, and now he is having trouble finding an exit. He continues looking. Raw goes to commercials.

The Raw announce table is covered in dust for some reason. Michael Cole plays us a recap of Aleister Black attacking Kevin Owens last week ahead of Owens' qualifying match with Randy Orton, which Orton then won. Shane McMahon talks to the Raw Underground bodyguard backstage. Kevin Owens walks up. Shane wants to put his differences with Owens aside and welcomes him to Raw Underground. Owens says Shane is still a jackass. Shane wishes him good luck tonight. Shane heads inside because Raw Underground is staring in ten minutes!

It's been approximately 30 seconds since Michael Cole last showed us a recap video, so he gives us another one, this time of what happened earlier tonight when Drew McIntyre arrived at Raw in an ambulance. You would think this thing was the Stone Cold beer bath with how many times they keep replaying it. It's not, though.

Randy Orton comes to the ring. He's gonna be fighting Keith Lee tonight, but don't worry. Neither of them has to take a clean loss because Drew McIntyre is still in the building. Lee comes out. Theme music is still that garbage generic metal theme—such a shame. Raw takes a commercial break, at least, so we don't have to listen to it for long.

After a Keith Lee video package sponsored by Progressive Insurance, the match gets started.

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Orton is hesitant to start the match because his jaw hurts from earlier.

Things gets started eventually, and Orton is wrestling as cheaply as possible.

Lee blocks an RKO by simply refusing to fall with it, which commentary sells as the greatest counter ever.

Lee almost gets counted out when he chases Orton outside and ends up running into the barricade.

Orton applies a devastating chinlock, giving commentary a chance to admire that RKO counter from earlier some more.

Lee plays like he might actually pass out from this thing, then powers out and lifts Orton on his back.

Orton tries an RKO again, but Lee blocks it again.

Lee actually gets some offense in now.

He goes for the Spirit Bomb, but Orton slips out and hits an RKO… but then McIntyer Claymore kicks him, so Orton wins by disqualification.

McIntyre talks a little trash to Orton. "I want you to start seeing me in my nightmares, you son of a bitch." Aww! He wants to be in Orton's dreams! Adam Pearce lectures Drew at the top of the ramp as Drew leaves. So, Lee is still being used as an accessory in the feud between Orton and McIntyre. Still think his push is going great?

Shane McMahon welcomes us to Raw Underground, where Aleister Black is fighting a jobber.

Aleister Black vs. Jobber – Raw Underground Match

Black wins.

Kevin Owens shows up.

Aliester Black vs. Kevin Owens – Raw Underground Match

Owens attacks black and punches him.

Black punches Owens.

Owens takes down Black, and they fight outside the ring.

Owens hits a suplex, and Raw Underground goes to commercials.

Shit, Raw Underground has commercials during the match now? Or did the match end?

What the hell just happened? Find out… maybe… in part four of our Raw report!

