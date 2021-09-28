WWE Raw Review 9/27/2021: Or, How to Squander Your Goodwill

WWE has earned a little bit of goodwill over the last few weeks, ever since AEW Dynamite first beat them in the ratings. WWE Raw and Smackdown have been slightly less stuffed with filler and its storylines less insulting to the intelligence of the viewer. The booking has been slightly less cringeworthy. But all of that is out the window after the finish of the main event at Extreme Rules. Let's rip this show a new one.

Big E and Bobby Lashley kicked off the show with a WWE Championship rematch, which Lashley certainly earned by… *checks notes*… getting pinned by Big E in a six-man tag at Extreme Rules. This match wasted about twenty minutes at the start of the show only to end in a disqualification when Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander showed up in Hurt Business t-shirts as if they'd never been fired by Lashley. My god… they're pulling a Constanza! Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston brawled with them and the match was called… temporarily. Big E and Lashley would go on to fight in a steel cage in the main event, Adam Pearce revealed.

Erik from the Viking Raiders (yes, they still work here) fought Angel Garza (yes, he still works here) in a singles match. Ivar and Humberto Carillo were at ringside. Garza won in two minutes because WWE doesn't care about any of these guys.

Reggie defended his 24/7 Championship in the ring this week against Ricochet. There is no rhyme or reason to the 24/7 Championship defenses and this gimmick has been driven so far into the ground it came out the other side in China. Even this match ended in DQ, because of course it did, when Drake Maverick and his crew attacked.

Riddle revealed that Randy Orton is not here this week. Looks like he dodged a bullet.

Akira Tozawa wasn't satisfied with failing to win a meaningless belt from a circus performer, so he stuck around in the ring to get squashed by "Bearcat" Keith Lee, who should have stayed "injured" longer, perhaps until his contract ran out, for his own career's sake. How long before they have him start meowing as part of this new gimmick?

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Sheamus in an Extreme Rules rematch sans Jeff Hardy so that the crowd couldn't cheer for Hardy to win like it's 2005. Also, though all but one of the matches at Extreme Rules were normal rules, this one on Raw is hardcore rules for some reason. Priest won in what was, once again, the match of the night. It's hard to complain about these guys… but give me time.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor teamed with Jeff Hardy to face Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky. The match ended in about three minutes when wraiths from another dimension who feed on wasted potential showed up and swallowed the Hardy's entire team. Tough luck, guys.

Pain Daddy Kross squashed MAGA Jaxson Ryker in about a minute. Well, I can't complain about that. Actually, yes I can. Why is Ryker of all people still employed here?

Backstage, Doudrop channeled her inner Karan and informed management she will answer Charlotte Flair's open challenge tonight.

Also backstage, Bobby Lashley said he'll win back his title in the cage. I miss MVP already.

AJ Styles beat Riddle in a singles match that had no point but did eat up about fifteen minutes. Well, I guess that was the point.

Backstage, Shayna Baszler reveled in finally being rid of the albatross around her neck known as Nia Jax. She actually just played with a deck of cards, but it was there, unspoken, in the subtext.

Charlotte Flair beat Doudrop in under two minutes after a distraction from Eva Marie, just in case you were worried any one person might look good in this match. Charlotte taught Eva a lesson after the match.

In a prerecorded video, Goldberg announced his intentions to resume his feud with Bobby Lashley in a non-title capacity. Presumably this is a Crown Jewel thing. I would just like to take a moment to draw attention to the weird ass picture of Goldberg's arm and his son behind him.

Yeah.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Goldberg plans to make Bobby Lashley his next victim: Raw, Sept. 27, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGMbq3o69Xw)

After that, Eva Marie was still in the ring for some reason. She said she was tired of being disrespected. Shayna Baszler came out and choked her out, then went after her arm with the stairs like she did to Nia Jax. Okay, you know what? I actually liked this segment. Someone fire the writer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shayna Baszler delivers brutal beatdown to Eva Marie: Raw, Sept. 27, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61gdG-oxMd0)

Sara Schriever interviewed Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross. Cross pitched matching tag team outfits to Ripley, but Ripley wasn't into it.

WWE lowered the cage and Bobby Lashley got his WWE Championship rematch against Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE Raw. They had about a twenty minute match (including a brawl outside the cage before the match started) and Big E won with the Big Ending of the second rope in an unsurprisingly solid match. Afterward, Drew McIntyre came out to point his sword at Big E as Raw went off the air.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big E targeted by Drew McIntyre after Steel Cage Match against Bobby Lashley: Raw, Sept. 27, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5HnZgH24tc)

WWE Raw this week consisted of two good matches and a ton of filler. The lack of new ideas following Extreme Rules, combined with the return of Goldberg and a likely focus on Crown Jewel matches, combined with the looming WWE Draft, does not inspire confidence that WWE has any long term plans for anyone at the moment. Either way, it's going to be at least a month before things settle down and we can tell one way or the other.

