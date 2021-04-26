WWE Raw Tonight: Two More Matches Added… For Now, At Least

With hours to go, WWE has added two six-person tag matches to WWE Raw tonight, making this the most robustly booked episode of WWE Raw in as long as we can remember. Of course, Vince McMahon may and probably will show up at the last minute, tear up the script, and rewrite the entire show from scratch, but normally when he does that, there's two segments planned, tops. This week, Vince will be scrapping four advertised segments when he rewrites Raw at the last minute. That's what we like to call: progress.

Already booked for tonight's episode of WWE Raw is the return of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and a tag team match between the team of Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman against former Retribution members Mace and T-Bar. But WWE has added two six-person tag matches to the show today, the first of which sees Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax team up to take on Asuka, Lana, and Naomi.

From the Raw preview on WWE.com:

Asuka, Naomi & Lana to battle Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Last week, both Asuka and the tag team of Naomi & Lana walked away with Raw victories thanks to outside interference. Tonight, they will brand together against the combined force of Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax. Will their luck continue? Or will their Monday night dreams turn into a painful nightmare? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

That match will surely kill lots of time on Raw tonight. We're thinking two, maybe three commercial breaks worth of time. Phew! That's less work for the writers to worry about. But that's not all. In the other six-person tag match, Damian Priest and The New Day face The Miz, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker.

Once again, from the WWE.com preview:

Damian Priest joins forces with The New Day against The Miz, Elias & Jaxson Ryker The Archer of Infamy Damian Priest will enlist the full Power of Positivity when he partners up with The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods against their respective rivals The Miz, Elias & Jaxson Ryker. Will they leave things against their dangerous A-List adversaries on a sour note? Don't miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

That match could go even longer than the other one. Four commercial breaks? Five? If only Vince wasn't probably tearing up the script right now as we speak, the writers would have really outdone themselves this week. WWE Raw starts at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network, but you've probably got a better use for three hours tonight. Why not read our much shorter recap in the morning instead? You can thank us later.

