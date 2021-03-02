WWE Raw Video Highlights: Where Did It All Go Wrong for The Miz?

Last night was not a good night for The Miz on WWE Raw. Miz did his best to avoid defending his newly-won WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, but by the end of the night, he found himself in the ring with The All Mighty, and ultimately lost the championship he worked so hard to steal. But Miz wasn't the only one who had a bad night on Raw last night. Things didn't go that great for Adam Pearce, either. Or for Shayna Baszler. Or for Retributions. In wrestling, like in life, there are winners and losers. The Miz just needs to come to terms with what side he's on.

WWE Raw Video Highlights – March 1st, 2021

Here's the video highlights of what went down last night. Drew McIntyre made his return on WWE Raw last night, and, after brushing off an attempt by The Miz to get him to fight Bobby Lashley, faced Sheamus in a three-commercial-break match.

Nia Jax picked up a win ahead of her and Shayna Baszler's title match on NXT this Wednesday, but Shayna Baszler was not as lucky when she ran up against the ambitions of Charlotte Flair.

Retribution had another bad night on WWE Raw, though things went a little better for Mustafa Ali.

Adam Pearce finally got his shot at a match in a WWE ring on Raw… only to blow it.

Bad Bunny turned down a chance to collaborate with Elias.

Alexa Bliss made Randy Orton puke again.

And then, of course, there was The Miz… who tried all night but failed to avoid losing his title to Bobby Lashley in the WWE Raw main event.