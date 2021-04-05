WWE Raw: Woods vs. Styles, Asuka/Ripley vs. Jax Baszler Added to Show

Here we are in the final week before WrestleMania, the creative zenith of everything WWE does throughout the year. So it should be no surprise that WWE is really thinking outside the box with the latest match added to WWE Raw tonight. Yes, it's a rematch of a match we've already seen ahead of a match with the same participants taking place at WrestleMania this weekend. Okay, so maybe they're thinking inside the box.

From WWE.com, some details:

Xavier Woods and AJ Styles are set to tangle one more time in a pivotal collision before their teams face off at WrestleMania. They'll meet in a rematch this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network after Woods won last week's bout by disqualification but was left in tatters thanks to Omos' epic display of power. The Phenomenal One's personal colossus tossed Kofi Kingston over the WWE ThunderDome barricade and decimated Woods with a massive slam before Styles symbolically counted three – perhaps a sign of what's to come in their Raw Tag Team Title Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday. Can Woods claim a big victory for the Raw Tag Team Champions five days before these duos clash? Or will Styles show that The New Day are on borrowed time with the gold?

In another matchup on Raw tonight featuring participants of a WrestleMania bout, opponents Asuka and Rhea Ripley will team up to take on Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. From WWE.com:

If their volatile contract signing was any indication, Asuka and Rhea Ripley are about to tear each other up on the Grandest Stage of Them All. But first, the WrestleMania opponents will attempt to coexist as they face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax this Monday night on Raw in a non-title matchup. Asuka declared last week that Ripley was not ready for her, and The Nightmare responded by bludgeoning The Empress of Tomorrow face-first with a table. Slighted by the WrestleMania spotlight afforded to the Raw Women's Champion and her challenger, Baszler & Jax extolled their own dominant run as champions before issuing this challenge. Can heated rivals Asuka and Ripley stay on the same page before they lock horns at WrestleMania? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Previously announced for Raw, Bobby Lashley will squash Cedric Alexander one more time, just for good measure, while the Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, will be fed to Drew McIntyre.