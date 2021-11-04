WWE Reportedly Fired Nia Jax For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine

It's been a heavy news night for WWE to say the absolute least. This evening we learned the company has released 18 wrestlers from across all of their brands, reportedly due to the old reliable excuse of "budget cuts". Yet later this evening, new reports started circulating saying that was not the only reason for certain talents getting the axe today.

In a story from Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post tonight about the WWE releases today, they report that former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax was released for being unvaccinated among other reasons (hopefully among them is her injuring countless opponents over the years).

"A source with knowledge of WWE's operations told The Post that one of the reasons Nia Jax, a former WWE Raw women's champion, was released is that she is unvaccinated."

This was further confirmed by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast on Twitter, as he continued that he has heard from WWE inside sources that Nia Jax was among four wrestlers released for not being vaccinated.

Spoke to a source regarding the WWE roster cuts. It's believed that possibly 4 individuals were released due to not being vaccinated. https://t.co/WMU8YwkGV2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

If you are a follower of Nia Jax's social media accounts, specifically her Instagram, then her oppostion to taking the COVID-19 vaccine should come as no surprise, as she has been outspoken in being against it. In November of 2020, she posted the following negative response to the vaccine's effectiveness on her Instagram story:

While Nia Jax has been singled out in reports for this and it's easy to see why, we do not know the identities of the other unvaccinated former WWE stars.

WWE, despite being rather cavalier with their insistence on continuing the show during the height of the pandemic even with every other major sports league and entertainment industry closing down for the health and safety of their employees and fans, has been very strict about vaccinations and COVID testing since returning to live touring this past July. The company suffered numerous outbreaks of the virus among talents and crew while they were set up at the Thunderdome in Tampa, Florida during the pandemic, but have now seemingly learned from their errors for the most part.

We expect this to just be the start of this much bigger story (when do anti-vaxxers ever go quietly and respectfully?) and we will continue reporting information on it as it becomes available.