WWE Rumors: Bea Priestley Headed to NXT UK, Zelina Vega to Return

Today's big scoops about Zelina Vega and Bea Priestley come from Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter

First up is a rumor from Fightful Select, which claims that Zelina Vega is on her way back to WWE. The hero of labor was unceremoniously fired from WWE last November after tweeting in support of a wrestler's union. Vega was one of many WWE wrestlers affected by WWE's policy shift that claimed control of the money-making social media accounts of its talents. Vega operates lucrative Twitch and OnlyFans accounts and refused to give up the money, which for some wrestlers could be more lucrative than their actual contracts. You go, girl comrade! Unfortunately, it looks like Vega may have surrendered to the capitalist pigs, as Fightful reports that she was at the WWE Performance Center to film a project with Simone Johnson and, though nothing is official, she is expected to return to the company.

In other WWE News, Bea Priestley is headed to NXT UK, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

