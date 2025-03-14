Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown in Spain Will LITERALLY END AEW – A Preview

The Chadster previews tonight's EPIC WWE SmackDown from Barcelona! Tony Khan will CRY when he sees this lineup! Cody! Randy! Charlotte! #DIY! 🔥🔥🔥

The Chadster is absolutely PUMPED 🔥🔥🔥 to tell you all about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is guaranteed to be the greatest episode of professional wrestling television EVER produced! 👑 Unlike those other wrestling shows that air on Wednesdays and Saturdays, WWE SmackDown consistently delivers the kind of sports entertainment that respects the business and doesn't try to cheese off true wrestling fans like The Chadster. 😤

Let's start with the fact that Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, will be appearing on a special edition of Miz TV from Barcelona, Spain! 🇪🇸 The American Nightmare on the most entertaining talk show segment in all of wrestling? This is going to be absolutely legendary! 🤩 The Chadster believes this could potentially be the greatest talk show segment in the history of professional wrestling. The chemistry between The Miz and Cody is bound to be off the charts, and The Chadster just knows they'll deliver compelling television that tells a proper story, unlike what Tony Khan thinks storytelling is. Tony Khan wouldn't know good television if it slapped him right in the face! 😡

Next up, #DIY will be defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits! 🏆 This match is going to be so technically sound and properly paced that it might just be the greatest tag team match of all time. 💯 Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are absolutely incredible champions who understand the wrestling business, while Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been laying waste to them on several occasions. The tension! The drama! The athleticism! 🤼‍♂️ Meanwhile, AEW's tag division is just a bunch of spotfests with no psychology. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Oh man, The Chadster is getting so excited that The Chadster needs to take a sip of White Claw to calm down! 🍹

The Viper returns to the ring as Randy Orton takes on Carmelo Hayes in what The Chadster guarantees will be the match of the year! 🐍 These two incredible superstars are going to tell a story in that ring like only WWE superstars can. The veteran vs. the up-and-comer! The Legend Killer vs. HIM! 🔥 Just thinking about the RKOs that might happen has The Chadster revving the engine of his Mazda Miata in anticipation! Vroom vroom! 🚗 Tony Khan could book Orton vs. Hayes for a hundred years and never capture the magic that Triple H's booking will create tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The Queen is back! 👑 Charlotte Flair returns to action against B-Fab in what is surely going to be the greatest women's match in the history of WWE SmackDown! 💅 Charlotte has been making her presence felt since winning the Royal Rumble and choosing to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. This match will showcase exactly why WWE's women's division is light-years ahead of AEW's. The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if this match makes Tony Khan cry into his pillow tonight while listening to sad music. 😭

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through Barcelona, the location of tonight's WWE SmackDown, enjoying the beautiful Spanish scenery, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat! 😱 He was wearing a Barcelona FC jersey and whispering, "Tu vista previa de SmackDown no guardará las calificaciones de la WWE, Chad." The Chadster tried to escape, but the Miata wouldn't go faster than 5 mph no matter how hard The Chadster pressed the gas pedal! Tony Khan reached forward and started playing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but with the lyrics changed to be about AEW! Just as Tony Khan started climbing into The Chadster's lap and whispered, "Estoy reservando el AEW Collision de mañana para los enfermos, Chad," The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 💦 Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster? It's really getting out of hand!

The Chadster showed Keighleyanne the lineup for tonight's WWE SmackDown, and she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster said, "Don't you think this looks like the greatest wrestling show of all time?" and she mumbled "whatever" which The Chadster took as complete agreement! 👍 She's clearly excited for WWE SmackDown too, but Tony Khan has poisoned her mind somehow. 😡

Look, The Chadster is going to be objective here, as The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. As wrestling podcast legend Eric Bischoff recently said, "WWE SmackDown's Barcelona show looks so good that I'm concerned for Tony Khan's mental health when he sees the ratings. He might need professional help after this." See? Even the most objective voices in wrestling journalism agree with The Chadster! 📊

If you don't tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you are literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪 Anyone who thinks watching AEW is more fun than this lineup doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. This is professional wrestling done right! 💯

Tony Khan could never, EVER hope to produce a show that compares to this absolute masterpiece that WWE SmackDown is going to be. The Chadster guarantees that this will be the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏆 So do your duty as a wrestling fan and watch WWE SmackDown tonight! Otherwise, you're just as bad as Tony Khan, and The Chadster can't even. 😤🤷‍♂️🔥

