WWE SmackDown Preview 3/4: Ronda Rousey's First-Ever Blue Brand Match

While Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey's sights are firmly on Charlotte Flair and her SmackDown Women's Championship for WrestleMania next month, tonight, she will look to get a measure of revenge against someone who's been a thorn in her side for weeks now in Sonya Deville.

In her first-ever match on SmackDown, Rousey will go one-on-one with Deville to settle their issues tonight on Fox. On top of that, we will have two different title matches tonight, including The Viking Raiders getting a proper shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Usos after the champs jumped them prior to their match at Elimination Chamber. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

The raid is back on as The Viking Raiders will finally get the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match they earned after having the rug pulled out from underneath them at Elimination Chamber following a brutal surprise attack by The Usos. The much-anticipated match has been weeks in the making. Erik & Ivartriumphed in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way to earn the right to challenge The Bloodline at WWE's latest Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, until Jimmy & Jey Uso bum-rushed their challengers as they made their way to the ring, forcing the referees to put a stop to the match before it could even begin. After returning the favor this past Friday night, The Viking Raiders are determined to pillage The Usos of their SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Will the raid prove to be too much for the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, or will The Usos once again prove why they are The Ones? Catch all the action Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

The other title match tonight will see Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental title on the line against Ricochet as the high-flying fan-favorite looks to dethrone WWE's resident conspiracy theorist.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.