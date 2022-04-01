WWE SmackDown Preview 4/1: A WrestleMania Pre-Show Tonight On Fox

Remember when WrestleMania was a single three-hour-long show on one night? That feels like a distant memory now as the annual event has ballooned into a two-night event with each night's goings-on pushing five hours if we're lucky. But that's not enough apparently, as this year Mania has spilled into a third night, with tonight's SmackDown on Fox serving as a pre-show for this weekend's event as a number of matches have spilled over onto tonight. Let's take a look at what didn't make the cut for ten hours over two nights.

WrestleMania has had numerous Battle Royals over the years and in recent years, the over-the-top-rope slugfest has been named in honor of the iconic late, great WWE Hall of Famer, Andre The Giant. Unfortunately, this match didn't make the cut for the big stage this year and is relegated to the pre-show that is SmackDown tonight. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about this year's Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take center stage as a multitude of Superstars step into the squared circle to collide for the honor of claiming this year's coveted trophy as part of WrestleMania SmackDown. The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in honor of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. It will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time, and competitors are eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man remaining is the victor. The list of participants includes (so far): Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business, United States Champion Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Reggie, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa. Don't miss all the action of the Special WrestleMania SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX! And make sure to tune in to the stupendous two-day WrestleMania, Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, streaming LIVE on Peacock!

On top of the Battle Royal, the poor Intercontinental title continues to be disrespected at WrestleMania (and in general) as Champion Ricochet will defend the belt in a Triple Threat Match against both members of Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel tonight on SmackDown. And if that's not enough fun for you, Happy Corbin will host a special edition of Happy Talk with Drew McIntyre's sword, Angela. Yes, you read that right.

To catch all of the action, tune in to a WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.