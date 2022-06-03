WWE SmackDown Preview 6/3: Will WWE Notice Hell In A Cell Is Sunday?

Remember back in 2002, right after the initial WWE brand split between Raw and SmackDown occurred and each brand had its own Pay Per View events? Well, you would swear we're back to that way of doing things in regard to this Sunday's Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event on Peacock. While Raw has set up six matches for this weekend's show, SmackDown has offered up a big old goose egg. That's right. Just two nights from a show they're allegedly taking part in, we have seen a whopping total of zero matches set by the blue brand. Will everyone wake up and realize they should probably throw something together and fast? We'll find out on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

One thing we do know going into tonight's WWE SmackDown is that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line against a couple of their most recent foes, that being the former Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle and a man who challenged The Usos at WrestleMania, Shinsuke Nakamura. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

On Monday Night Raw, Riddle's path of vengeance against The Bloodline for possibly ending the career of his best friend Randy Orton continued when The Original Bro joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contenders' Match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Although Jimmy & Jey handed their would-be challengers a victory by getting themselves disqualified, The Original Bro and The King of Strong Style battled back, culminating with an earth-shattering post-match Super RKO by Riddle on Jey off the top rope! In the wake of the that incredible matchup, Riddle & Nakamura will now challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title on the blue brand as they look to potentially end The Bloodline's historic title reign. Don't miss all the action of WWE SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX

Along with that, tonight we will see the return of Madcap Moss after his violent attack at the hands of Happy Corbin, while Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi, and Xia Li will compete in a Six-Pack Challenge where the winner will be the Number One Contender to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.