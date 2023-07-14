Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, jey uso, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, SummerSlam, wrestling, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview: Jey Uso Getting Title Shot at SummerSlam?

Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we'll see if Roman Reigns will answer the challenge of his cousin Jey Uso.

The saga of The Bloodline falling apart continued last week on WWE SmackDown when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa got in some early shots on their family, The Usos. Despite Jimmy Uso being badly hurt, the night did not end in Reigns and Sikoa's favor, as Jey Uso stormed at them later on and got plenty of revenge with the help of a steel chair. The show ended with Jey igniting the Madison Square Garden crowd by officially challenging Reigns for his title. Will Reigns respond, and would this all go down at SummerSlam?

"Main Event" Jey Uso is back and is looking to hurt his cousin Roman Reigns in the worst way possible: by ending his historic reign as Champion. Will this be made official tonight on SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Last Friday on SmackDown, "The Trial of the Tribal Chief" set the stage of an all-out onslaught on The Usos by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Later in the evening, however, Jey returned to Madison Square Garden and used a steel chair to take out Reigns and his younger brother Solo before challenging The Head of the Table to a match for the title! Don't miss the fallout of the monumental throwing down of the gantlet as well as all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Women's Champion Asuka defend her title against Bianca Belair; AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Grayson Waller in a Fatal 4-Way Match as a part of the United States Championship Invitational; and Sheamus & Ridge Holland taking on Pretty Deadly in Tag Team action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

