WWE SmackDown Preview: "Outlaw People's Champ" Has Something to Say

Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins are delivering their response on tonight's WWE SmackDown, but The Rock already has a message for them.

Welcome to our weekly WWE SmackDown preview – and things are getting interesting between Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as we inch closer to WrestleMania weekend. Last week, The Rock acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief – but he wasn't done making headlines. Though Rhodes/Reigns are locked in for the title on the Sunday night of WrestleMania, that doesn't mean The Rock & Reigns wouldn't been willing to take on Rhodes & Rollins on Saturday night. But some stipulations would be in play when it comes to who wins.

If Rhodes and Rollins walk away with the win, The Bloodline is barred from ringside during Sunday night's championship match. But if The Bloodline gets the win, then Rhodes' match against Reigns will be contested under "Bloodline Rules" – meaning anything goes. Well, it looks like The Rock and Reigns will be getting their answer tonight when Rhodes and Rollins head over to SmackDown to respond. It's clear that Rhodes and Rollins are heading into the heart of darkness with the number against them – but will they bring anyone else along for the ride?

And here's a look at the latest video message from The Rock, which went live not long before this went to post:

A message from the Outlaw People's Champ "when I die I may not go to heaven

I don't know if they let outlaws in

If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys

'Cause Texas is as close as I've been" SMACKDOWN

TONIGHT – SOLD OUT

Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸 @wwe @tkogrp pic.twitter.com/TCFLixKrPh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

WWE SmackDown Preview Continues…

Here's a look at the official previews that the WWE went live with earlier today – including videos from last week's show and more to help get you up to speed:

Logan Paul's First "SmackDown" Since "WWE Elimination Chamber": United States Champion Logan Paul returns to Friday Night SmackDown after his shocking performance in the Elimination Chamber that saw him cost Randy Orton a World Heavyweight Title opportunity at WrestleMania XL. "The Maverick" put on an impressive performance in the Chamber, but a devastating RKO from The Viper spelled doom for Paul. The U.S. Champ proceeded to feign an injury, opening the door for him to put on brass knuckles and knock out Orton, allowing McIntyre to win the match and creating animosity between "The Maverick" and "The Viper."

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Take On Austin Theory & Grayson Waller: Last week, Kevin Owens entered the fray to help Randy Orton fight off a two-on-one attack by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and the result was RKOs and stunners everywhere! Thirsty for more, "The Viper" and "KO" are coming together to battle Theory and Waller.

Bobby Lashley Looks For His Pound of Flesh From Karrion Kross: The Pride's rivalry with The Final Testament grows more intense with each edition of SmackDown. Two weeks ago, Karrion Kross injured Bobby Lashely's arm in a brutal chair assault during a showdown between The Authors of Pain and The Street Profits. As a result, "The Harbinger of Doom" will now go head-to-head with "The All Mighty," who is hellbent on getting payback.

