WWE SmackDown Recap 4/29: Who Has The Edge Going Into Backlash?

To be frank, WWE has done a pretty lousy job thus far of setting the table for WrestleMania Backlash next weekend. They've only announced a few matches, some of which are just rematches from WrestleMania last month, and the rest aren't exactly must-see. Can that change? Sure, but that relies on creative to get motivated and fast, something they don't really seem to be at the moment. Let's see if things started to look up on this week's SmackDown on FOX.

Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn – Steel Cage Match

After weeks of obnoxious prolonging, we finally get to see McIntyre kick the hell out of Zayn here. McIntyre Superplexes Zayn from the top of the cage before planting him with a Claymore for the pinfall.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Next, we go to a backstage interview with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who promises to embarrass Ronda Rousey tonight.

We then move on to Happy Talk with Happy Corbin, cause after opening with the Steel Cage Match, WWE wants to make sure everyone tunes out within the first half-hour of the show. He talks some trash about Madcap Moss and mocks him for turning on him, while also taking credit for his success. He then has a worker bring out the Andre The Giant trophy for him to smash, but Moss pulls a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and reveals himself as the worker, before beating up Corbin.

Ricochet vs Shanky – Intercontinental Championship

So uh, spoiler alert, this one isn't winning any match of the year awards. Credit to Ricochet for doing the best he could here, but Shanky is pretty immobile and it's a very short match that ends with a roll-up by Ricochet.

Winner & Still Champion: Ricochet

Next, we go to a backstage interview with the bubbly and smiley Raquel Rodriguez (which is a stark difference from when she was the angry and imposing Raquel Gonzalez in NXT), who is excited before her first SmackDown match.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Cat Cardoza

Rodriguez laughs and smiles through the match, while just steamrolling Cardoza. I don't think the happy-go-lucky attitude works that well, especially for a powerhouse like her, but we'll see if it takes or not with fans. Rodriguez blasts her with a Chingona Bomb after a couple of minutes for the pinfall and her first SmackDown win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

We next get a video package/promo for Gunther, showing his power and demanding respect for him.

We now get the contract signing (ugh, how many more times are we going to do these?) between the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for their title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. As you can imagine, it all ends in chaos with the teams brawling after some insults.

Roman Reigns heads out in the middle of the fight, which distracts RK-Bro and allows The Usos to jump them. Reigns then joins them in beating on their opponents, before Drew McIntyre storms in to even it all up. He and Reigns have a staredown before coming to blows in the ring. McIntyre Belly-To-Belly Suplexes Reigns and runs him off to end the fight.

We now see Paul Heyman confronting Adam Pearce in his office and pitches him the idea of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre facing The Usos and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash instead of the planned Tag Team Title Match.

Naomi vs Shayna Baszler

Kind of a strange one here. It's not awful, but there's zero intensity and it feels like they're going at half speed for some reason and it's very short. It ends abruptly after a couple of minutes when Naomi rolls up Baszler for the pinfall.

Winner: Naomi

After, Natalya and Baszler jump Sasha Banks and Naomi and make it look like Baszler busts Naomi's arm.

Next, we get a dumb segment with Sheamus and Ridge Holland looking for Butch, who's been on the run since last week's SmackDown.

Xavier Woods vs Ridge Holland

A pretty solid match here that actually goes longer than three minutes, which is a nice change of pace on this show. Woods does eventually get the Back Woods on Holland for the pinfall to end it.

Winner: Xavier Woods

Sheamus hops on the mic after and challenges Kofi Kingston right then, which he accepts.

Sheamus vs Kofi Kingston

Another solid one here from two veterans. After some decent back and forth action, Sheamus nails Kofi with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall.

Winner: Sheamus

After the match, Sheamus and Holland jump Xavier Woods and Holland Powerbombs him through a table.

We now get another depressing video from Lacey Evans about her sad life and yeah, you know what you're getting at this point.

Beat The Clock "I Quit!" Challenge

Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi

After some chasing to start, Rousey makes Shotzi quit with an Ankle Lock at 1:41.

Charlotte Flair vs Aliyah

Flair is unable to make Aliyah quit before 1:41.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

After the match, Flair goes after Drew Gulak and bashes him with the ring bell as SmackDown ends.

And that's that for another lackluster SmackDown on FOX. They're really spinning their tires right now and just can't seem to generate anything exciting. Not good.

Till next time friends.