WWE Star Austin Creed Campaigns for Host Job in G4 Revival

WWE star Austin Creed, better known by his ring name Xavier Woods, has achieved tag team glory as part of the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history, The New Day. But Creed is nearly as well-known for his love of video games and long-running web show, Up Up Down Down. After learning this weekend of plans for video game themed television network G4 TV to make a comeback in 2021, Creed wasted no time in applying for a job. Woods is currently out of action in the wrestling ring while he recovers from an Achilles injury.

"My campaign begins…. please cast your twitter ballot for me to be a host for @g4tv by using the hashtag #Creed4G4," Creed posted on Twitter Saturday. "Thank you for your votes." By Sunday morning, Creed's campaign was gaining momentum. "Y'all got it trending in the U.S.!!! LETS GOOOO #Creed4G4," he tweeted. Fellow wrestling star Lince Dorado chimed in suggesting Creed could co-host a show with Morgan Webb, tweeting, "Let's get a show with you and @MorganWebb." Creed replied, "That would be an honor of the highest degree #Creed4G4."

G4 announced its return in a video teaser this weekend which contained very little actual information. Will it really be the return of the G4 TV network? Will it be a YouTube channel, or maybe a website? No one really knows for sure just yet, and there's no telling whether nostalgia could really fuel the successful revival of a TV network in an internet landscape that has evolved so much it may now be obsolete. G4TV has yet to respond to Creed's job application, but they would be fools not to capitalize on Creed's popularity. Up Up Down Down has over two million subscribers on YouTube.