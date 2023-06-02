WWE Star Braun Strowman Undergoes Spinal Fusion Surgery (Video Update) WWE star Braun Strowman has informed fans via video that he has undergone spinal fusion surgery in Alabama and is now on the road to recovery.

Well, that didn't take long. In an update to our earlier post about WWE superstar Braun Strowman being placed on the company's disabled list with an undisclosed injury, we have now learned from the man himself that the injury in question was a spinal one, and he has undergone spinal fusion surgery in his neck to correct the issue.

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) updated fans on his situation this morning via his Instagram page, where he informed us all that he was down in Birmingham, Alabama, having vertebrae in his neck surgically fused to correct a spinal injury he's been dealing with. In the post, Strowman wrote, "Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the utmost care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done, and they were there every step of the way, reassuring [me] that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I'll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes. Much Love Adam Scherr"

Also included was a video of Braun Strowman getting ready for the procedure and in the operating room (Trigger warning for those of you who don't like that kind of stuff – they show the gory details here.), and then in recovery after a successful surgery.

There's no timetable for Braun Strowman's return provided by himself or WWE at the moment, but seeing as this is a very common surgery among wrestlers, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Lita, Edge, and Trent, we can estimate that his recovery time will be at least the better part of a year. It's a serious surgery and not one that anyone, especially a pro wrestler, can bounce back from easily. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle put the procedure off for years due to the required downtime but now says he regrets that decision and will be having the fusion surgery next year.

We wish Braun Strowman all the best in his recovery and health. Hopefully, everything heals properly, and we can see him back in a WWE ring when he's ready.

