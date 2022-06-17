WWE SummerSlam Main Event Vince's Ultimate Revenge: Brock vs Roman

Through all of the shenanigans and musical chairs of the WWE Board and CEO position today, one thing was made very clear: Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative for the company. So it should come as no surprise to any longtime fan that with the serious and surgery-requiring injury to Randy Orton, the planned main event of SummerSlam with him facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is off and like always, caused Vince to hit the panic button. And of course, when he hits said button, it shoots a dollar sign signal into the sky above Saskatchewan, summoning Brock Lesnar back for another unwanted title feud between the two.

If you watched tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, you saw Reigns defeat Riddle in their main event title match, only to see the return of good ol' Cowboy Brock for yet another staredown with Reigns to add to the collection. WWE then formally announced that the two would, again, clash in the main event of the July 30 SummerSlam event on Peacock, this time in a Last Man Standing Match. Here's what WWE.com has to say about Lesnar and Reigns' now third title battle in the past year.

The Beast is back, and he's looking to knock Roman Reigns off the top of the WWE mountain. The Head of the Table toppled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles and make history as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In their first showdown of 2021, Reigns used an assist from Paul Heyman to battle off the title challenge from Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Now the two goliaths are set to clash for a third time in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. The leader of The Bloodline successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on the blue brand, but the return of Lesnar shook the WWE Universe to its core. Who will stand above the wreckage when Reigns and Lesnar meet in Nashville at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Find out at SummerSlam, streaming live on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Fans online don't seem too jazzed with yet another match between these two at another major show, but Vince is happy and he's had a rough few days. And that's all that matters, right?

To see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns for the umpteenth time (and hopefully, see Seth Rollins or someone win Money In The Bank and cash in), check out WWE SummerSlam on July 30 on Peacock.