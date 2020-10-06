WWE's Miz and Maryse to Host New Game Show, Brawl in the Family

Though an official announcement with more details is on the way tomorrow, a panel description for a WWE panel Wednesday afternoon for The Female Quotient at Advertising Week reveals that WWE start The Miz and Maryse will host a new game show called Brawl in the Family, billed as "a hilariously action-packed family competition full of insane challenges, fun surprises, and a huge cash prize for the winning family." No word on whether the show will air on the WWE Network or on one of NBC Universal's channels, as the pair have become stars outside of WWE with their USA Network reality show and the Cannonball game show.

Here's the panel description with the reveal:

2:30PM – 3PM ET Hitting the Target: Anticipating What's Next in The World of Entertainment

In an ever-changing entertainment landscape, WWE has consistently evolved their content strategy, sharing their stories with emerging platforms and untapped audiences. Whether it's the in-ring classics such as Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown; unscripted programs which reached new demos, such as E's Total Divas, Total Bellas and USA's Miz & Mrs.; or scripted feature films designed for a global audience, such as Netflix's The Main Event, WWE's content feels both of the moment and ahead of the curve. Joining the Female Quotient in a panel discussion at AW2020 moderated by WWE Announcer Charly Caruso, Head of WWE Studios Susan Levison and WWE Superstar The Miz will discuss how WWE has led the charge in adapting its content to meet the needs of the changing media landscape. Plus, the two will preview a brand-new game show hosted by The Miz and Maryse Mizanin, "Brawl in the Family," a hilariously action-packed family competition, full of insane challenges, fun surprises—and a huge cash prize for the winning family. Speakers:

Charly Caruso, WWE Announcer

Susan Levison, SVP WWE Studios, WWE

The Miz, WWE Superstar

We'll let you know if more info is made available tomorrow.