WWE's Tear-Jerking Final Farewell to the Undertaker's 30 Year Reign

The Undertaker made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series, and it seemed only fitting for his final farewell to end where he started. WWE hasn't officially revisited Undertaker since his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles back at WrestleMania in April, but Mark Calaway made it clear in interviews since then that he was hanging up his boots once and for all, stating that he has "no desire to get back in the ring." Thirty years of the Undertaker's reign has reached far and wide – past even the square circle and into being a household name. Paired with Paul Bearer, he was a deadman who was seemingly unstoppable with devastating showmanship and the most intimidating finisher in the game, the neck-breaking Tombstone Piledriver. In fact, for being a representative of the departed, Calaway experienced well-earned longevity in his wrestling career.

The wrestling family came in full form to support the Phenom's "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series, with an all-star line up consisting of Shane McMahon, Big Show, John Bradshaw Layfield, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, the Godfather, the Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H. One would be remiss to dismiss Undertaker's own in-ring brother, Kane.

Vince McMahon himself commented on Undertaker's long-enduring career in the wrestling world, astutely claiming that no one will ever come close to the Undertaker's legacy. He welcomed the man of the hour out into the ring himself, who entered Survivor Series the same way he did thirty years ago at his infamous debut; to fire and ominous bells. Lightning graced his moniker as sports entertainment aficionados cheered on the Phenom's entrance one last time, a heartbreaking show for fans the world over as they collectively witnessed the end of one of the greatest eras in wrestling history.

Undertaker finally spoke, stating that he has made the slow walk to the ring to lay people to rest time and time again for thirty long years. He went on that now; his time had come. The blue of the arena set the tone for the sentiment of the Phenom, who slowly but articulately said it was time to let the Undertaker rest in peace. Gracing the crowd with a white-eyed bow to Paul Bearer, Undertaker paid homage to the man who so diligently stood by his side for most of his wrestling career. As the image of his esteemed manager faded out, the Undertaker rose in his last prized and valued glory, drawing a slow thumb across his throat as his final farewell.

Rest easy, Undertaker. You've earned it. And thank you.