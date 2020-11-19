WWE's Undertaker: The Last Ride Documentary Heads to Blu-Ray, DVD

To celebrate a retirement tour rivaled in longevity only by the likes of KISS or Ozzy Osbourne, WWE plans to release The Undertaker: The Last Ride on Blu-Ray and DVD next week. Hitting stores on November 23rd, the show will feature 20-minutes of deleted scenes and is also available in a special collectors edition that will include a mini-comic and a signed photo.

The release is timed to coincide with The Undertaker's Final Farewell, set to take place at Survivor Series this Sunday. The whole affair is going to seem really embarrassing when WWE and The Undertaker decide he should have another match at WrestleMania next year anyway, which the odds favor happening no matter what anyone says. Check out the press release below.

Undertaker: The Last Ride charts the final years in the legendary career of the "Deadman" as he battles other legends and contemplates his final match on the grand stage of WrestleMania. With unprecedented and candid access into the life of Mark Calaway – the man behind the Undertaker persona – it's a fascinating, funny, and at times heartbreaking portrait of the iconic Superstar. In The Undertaker's 30-year career, this five-part docu-series is an absolute first – a look at the life and career of "The Deadman" as you've never seen him before. Find out what it's like to be The Undertaker in and outside the ring, what happens backstage at WWE super shows, and the effect – both physical and emotional – of main event matches that don't go to plan. The Blu-ray & DVD includes a bonus animated Tales from the Dead Man episode, and more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen outtakes and deleted scenes. And to celebrate 30 years of the Phenom in WWE, a 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition Blu-ray is also available, which includes an Undertaker mini-comic and a photograph hand-signed by the Deadman! It's a rare opportunity to own a piece of memorabilia signed by The Undertaker himself.