X-Men '97 – X-Men: TAS Finally Gets That Revival on Disney+

Back in 2019, corona was a cheap beer nobody wanted to drink on purpose, and there was a sense of something to look forward to. The producers of beloved 1990s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series were shopping around for a potential revival, hoping to capitalize on a growing trend of nostalgia-fueled retreads targeted at the aging millennial demographic. As we now know, the COVID-19 pandemic would soon strike and throw the world into disarray, but nature heals itself over time (you should still get the vaccine, though), and in the first sign in a while that things may be back on the right track, the X-Men: The Animated Series revival is back on with X-Men '97 on Disney+.

According to an EX-X-XCLUSIVE report from sandwich-themed Hollywood gossip rag The Wrap, X-Men '97 will see the return of many of the voice actors from the original cast. Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Alyson Court will return, while Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio will join. Beau DeMayo will executive-produce and serve as head writer, with Jake Castorena as supervising director and Charley Feldman as supervising producer. Original series vets Stone Cold Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald will be consultants on the new show.

"The one thing we'd like to do more than anything else to continue where we left off," said Houston back in 2019, and now it seems he will get his wish, as the new series will pick up right where the old one ended, truly transporting millennials back to those golden years where they had their whole lives ahead of them, and before they were supplanted by Generation Z and their My Hero Academias. Get off millennials' lawns, Generation Z!

Whatever the reason, it will be nice to have the X-Men on television again. Keep reading Bleeding Cool because ****'s really popping off around here for Disney+ day.