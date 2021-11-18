X-Men '97 Cartoon To Tell Adult Stories On Disney+

The Power Of X-Men podcast talked to Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald, showrunner and writer on the original X-Men: The Animated Series TV show, to discuss their involvement in the Disney+ sequel revival of the show, X-Men '97, and what they – and we – can expect from the show.

Eric Lewald said "We really pushed as hard as we could against the restrictions of being a kid's show on Saturday morning but those were real restrictions and these folks won't have those restrictions" adding "It was a weird new push for us to have adult themes in the show. They're starting out with adult themes, so they're starting out with thinking of this is a bunch of adults thrown together struggling with something and we're going to show the melodrama and we're going to show you some of the personal things that adults go through. Where we kept on getting weird questions from various people involved saying 'well, are kids gonna watch this?' And now we prove that they could, this new show is going to start out – we can't tell you any in the specifics – but they're going to be able to tell adult stories without looking over the shoulder and wondering if this is going to be kid-friendly for Fox Kids". Julia Lewald clarified "Saturday mornings."

Eric Lewald also explained "At the end of Dark Phoenix it would have been more satisfying if someone had died instead of, just, everybody has to lose 20 percent of their life essence to keep her. We couldn't kill off that character at that point, it just was too much. We'd already killed off more or tried to. It's just there's certain things that can be a bit much for kids' shows and there were moments like that where it would have been more satisfying, A heroic sacrifice, to have someone die and they could continue. Since this is more of an adult show, they could lose a cast member three-fourths of the way through. We don't know where their stories are going yet but that's the kind of thing that we just we couldn't contemplate even if we thought it was good for the story "

